New Netflix Movies & Series Added This Past Week That Are Highly Rated

A handful of highly rated Netflix movies and series has been added to the site this past week. With titles debuting and returning, like CounterPunch and Grey’s Anatomy, some of the best series and movies are currently available on Netflix. All of the titles listed below are new to the streaming site, and they have all received great reviews from both fans and critics alike.

Scandal: Season 6

The newest season of the popular ABC series is now available on Netflix. The series has been renewed for a seventh season, and it has been announced that Season 7 will be the series finale. With all six seasons currently available on Netflix, subscribers have plenty of time to binge-watch the series before it returns next year for the final season.

CounterPunch

New to the list of Netflix original movies, this fascinating documentary takes a look at the current state of boxing through the eyes of three fighters: former WBO middleweight champion Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin, career-amateur Cam F. Awesome, and newcomer-hopeful Chris “Lil B-Hop” Colbert. Netflix subscribers can also look forward to commentary from industry legends like Sugar Ray Leonard and Oscar De La Hoya. The documentary has been described as an honest look at the modern boxing world, and the Netflix original is quickly becoming one of the most popular new movies on the streaming site.

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13

After 13 impressive seasons, Grey’s Anatomy continues to be ABC’s highest-rated drama. It’s the second-longest running primetime medical drama ever, and the second-longest running ABC series ever. This is not only the most popular drama on ABC; it continues to be one of the most popular Netflix series.

S Is for Stanley

This compelling documentary is one of the most popular movies centered on the legendary director Stanley Kubrick. Told through the eyes of his driver and longtime friend, Emilio D’Alessandro, S Is for Stanley take an in-depth look into the complex life of the late director. The Village Voice describes one of the most interesting Netflix movies.

“It’s a subtle but important strength of S Is for Stanley that D’Alessandro’s reminiscences reflect on both the bad and the good; the movie is neither hagiography nor expose…Infascelli’s film manages to stake compelling ground between the matter-of-fact and the full-on geek-out.”

Oh, Hello on Broadway

This Netflix original is a filmed performance from the smash-hit Broadway show (that closed on January 22, 2017) Oh, Hello. Starring and created by comedians John Mulaney and Nick Kroll, Oh, Hello tells the story of two geriatric friends (George St. Geegland played by Mulaney and Gil Faizon played by Kroll). The two men share misinformed beliefs and stories about their past in a show that has been described as bright, funny, and a unique theatrical experience. The Broadway show featured a special guest for every performance, and audiences can look forward to seeing Steve Martin in the Netflix filming of the show.

Quantico: Season 2

Quantico is the third ABC series to hit Netflix this past week and the most current season is available to stream. The popular thriller continues to build an audience and Netflix subscribers have described the show as binge-worthy.

From Oh, Hello on Broadway to Scandal, some of the best movies and series have been recently added to Netflix.

