Farrah Abraham Says She Wants More Children One Day, But She’s Learned From Her Past

Rumors have recently swirled that Farrah Abraham is expecting a baby with her on-again, off-again beau, Simon Saran, however Simon recently tweeted that he confirmed the pair were expecting as a total joke. While some believe that Simon is back peddling after revealing the information too soon, Farrah Abraham recently stated that she isn’t looking to have a child any time soon, which may mean Simon really was just playing around.

The rumors started when the pair were photographed on a romantic vacation in Jamaica, and to some, it appeared Farrah Abraham had a rounded belly. Simon denied the rumors, stating that she had too much Dr. Pepper for breakfast that morning and was bloated. Farrah Abraham has yet to directly address the rumors herself, but did post a photo of herself in a bikini hawking a diet supplement that one should definitely not take if they are pregnant.

She also recently did an interview with Us Weekly,stating that although she does want more children in the future, she doesn’t see now as the right time.

“I hope that I find somebody under the right circumstances to start a family with.”

Farrah Abraham also stated that her daughter, Sophia, 8, is desperate for her mother to have another baby and give her a sibling.

Farrah Abraham also explained that Teen Mom OG is about the consequences of unplanned pregnancies and not using contraception, so she hopes she never has a surprise pregnancy again.

She has stated that her daughter, however, gets very jealous seeing her friends who have siblings and wishes she could also be in that position. Farrah Abraham also said that Sophia has been very confused by her father’s death, but is beginning to come to terms with the circumstances surrounding it.

Farrah Abraham has been dating Simon Saran on and off, however, Simon has recently said on his Twitter that the pair are actually together, but pretend not to be for the cameras. Farrah will be filming a TV show with MTV UK and cast members of their hit show, Geordie Shore, where they will be traveling around the world looking for love in fans of their respective shows. According to Simon, this is all set up and Farrah won’t actually be doing anything long-term with the guy she finds.

[Featured Image by Rodrigo Valera/Stringer/Getty Images]