Kendall Jenner Fuller Pout In Racy Instagram Post Sparks Lips Injection Rumors

Fashion model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner posted a racy Snapchat video on her Instagram account where she is listening to TDE artist SZA new album Ctrl. Fans were quick to notice her fuller lips that is similar to her sister Kylie Jenner, who is famous for her pout.

In the video, Kendall uses a filter that adds roses to her forehead in the close-up shot. Some fans have suggested that she had surgery or added filler injections to her lips. The 21-year old model has been accused of enhancing her lips in the past. Her sister Kylie claimed at the time she overlined her lips to make it look bigger.

Despite denying the plastic surgery rumors, some fans insist that she has had something done. At the time, Kendall argued that as a model, getting her lips or any other form of plastic surgery done will not benefit her and described the rumors as exhausting, according to E! Online.

Jenner isn’t the first in the new era of social media high fashion models to be accused of getting work done. Bella Hadid was also rumored to have gotten some work done with the Daily Mail reporting that the model looked unrecognizable years prior. Kendall Jenner has walked for Victoria Secret and is one of the most followed celebrities on social media.

lately

She is rumored to be dating ASAP Rocky, who she has been spotted going to dates and events with on numerous occasions. The two were reportedly getting cozy at the Met Gala earlier this year and they have been photographed on dates over the past few months.

????

Whether the supermodel has had her lips enhanced or not, her popularity keeps rising as she has walked for many of the biggest fashion brands which include Chanel, Alexander Wang, Diane von Fürstenberg, Donna Karan, Vera Wang and Michael Kor. Kendall Jenner is also featured in the cover of several magazines, such as W Korea, LOVE, Vanity Fair and V.

I love using @postmates when I don't feel like leaving the house! Anything I want straight to my door. Download the app and use code: KENDALL to get $50 in FREE delivery credits! ????

Like her sisters, Kendall Jenner is also involved in numerous business ventures, including releasing clothing lines and mobile apps. Her social media presence has also helped the model promote numerous viral campaigns including the controversial Pepsi advert.

