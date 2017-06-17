Miranda Hakimi Harvey: Mom Abandons Toddler At Atlanta Airport To Go Shopping?

Miranda Hakimi Harvey drove to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta with her 4-year-old daughter and abandoned the little girl with strangers, Georgia police say. The 29-year-old Maryland woman asked a couple at the airport to watch her daughter while she went shopping, but she never returned.

The two strangers Miranda Harvey reportedly left her young daughter with at the Atlanta airport said they began looking after the child at about 2 a.m. yesterday, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports. When the Maryland mom did not return from shopping by 7:15 a.m. to collect her little girl, the couple called the police.

Atlanta police officers are investigating the case and believe Miranda Harvey skipped town after renting a car. Harvey rented a white 2016 Nissan Versa with Florida license plates, according to a report by the Daily Mail. A missing person alert has now been issued for the Odenton woman. The vehicle was rented at the airport and bears a license plate tag which reads HKNA2.

Harvey drove nearly 700 miles from her hometown to reach the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. She is believed to have walked into the atrium of the airport during the very early morning hours and almost immediately asked the couple to keep an eye on her 4-year-old daughter.

Miranda Hakimi Harvey: Mother abandons 4 year old daughter with strangers at Atlanta airport https://t.co/DqyAoKfRAK #child abandonment — Scallywagandvagabond (@ScallywagNYC) June 17, 2017

Atlanta Police Sergeant Warren Pickard said Miranda Harvey’s motivations for abandoning her daughter with strangers remains unknown and deemed the situation “concerning.”

“Who would leave a four-year-old child with strangers? Even if you were going to shop, a wise person would not do that,” Sergeant Warren added.

Why the Maryland mom chose to drive to Atlanta also remains unclear. Law enforcement investigators do not yet know if Miranda Harvey has any ties to the city. The unidentified 4-year-old girl was placed in police custody until relatives could be reached to come to Atlanta and assume at least the temporary care of the child.

PLEASE SHARE: Four year old girl abandoned at @ATLairport, police are trying locate the mother of the child. pic.twitter.com/zzF072Vsk3 — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) June 16, 2017

The missing person poster created to help locate Miranda Harvey states the Maryland mom is about 5-foot-2 and weighs around 135 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

No charges have yet been filed against Harvey. The identity and location of the little girl’s father are either also unknown of have not yet been released by Atlanta police officials. No harm reportedly came to the 4-year-old girl while she was left in the care of strangers at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

[Featured Image by AnemStyle/Shutterstock]