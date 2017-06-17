Austin Forsyth Puts Joy-Anna Duggar To Work In ‘Counting On’ Preview, Breaks Courtship Rule

Joy-Anna Duggar knows how to get a job done, and her strong work ethic is one of the main reasons Austin Forsyth fell in love with her. He also wanted a wife who doesn’t mind doing a lot of physical labor because he makes a living flipping houses. Luckily for Austin, Joy-Anna is more than willing to help him finish his home renovation projects.

This season of Counting On kicked off with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding special, but subsequent episodes of the show will take place during the time period before they became man and wife. The season premiere, which aired after the wedding special, followed Joy-Anna as she prepared for a date with Austin, and her beau also got to know two of his future brothers-in-law during a guys’ day out at an indoor trampoline park. Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, and Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, asked Austin when he planned on asking Joy-Anna to marry him.

“When I was 17, I went to my dad and I asked him what he wanted me to accomplish before he would give me his blessing to be married,” Austin told Ben and Derick. “He said, ‘Let me pray about it for a couple of weeks,’ and he came back to me and said, ‘I want you to flip five houses.'”

According to Austin Forsyth, this seemed like an impossible task at the time.

“I thought, ‘Well, I wonder where the closest monastery is, because I’ll probably just become a monk,'” Austin joked.

However, Ben Seewald later told the Counting On cameras that Austin was flipping his fifth house at the time the premiere was filmed, and viewers will get to watch him work on the property during the June 19 episode of the show. In a preview clip shared by Us Weekly, Joy-Anna Duggar helps him get the house flipped faster by manning a table saw.

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar weren’t engaged at the time the footage above was filmed, but you’ll notice that Austin casually breaks a big courtship rule by grabbing Joy-Anna’s hand while she’s working the saw. She smiles in surprise, but Austin quickly recovers from the slip-up by letting Counting On viewers know that he was just trying to save his future wife from chopping her thumb off.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar encourage their kids who are courting to avoid holding hands with their significant others until they get engaged, and this season of Counting On still has a few episodes to go before Austin pops the question to Joy-Anna Duggar. Fans have already seen the awkward moment when Austin asked Jim Bob for permission to court Joy-Anna, and he had to tell his future father-in-law why he was attracted to her.

“She’s such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She’s a good delegator,” Austin said, as reported by People.

When Ben asked Austin what drew him to Joy-Anna Duggar, he said that she “has a lot of character” and is “more mature than girls her age.” In the Counting On clip above, Austin also reveals that he admires her ability to learn new skills quickly. He makes Joy-Anna grin by saying that he can show her how to perform a certain task, and she’ll figure it out and do it better than he can.

According to the TV Guide description, next week’s episode of Counting On won’t just focus on Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s house-flipping project. Viewers will also get to see Spurgeon Seewald celebrate his first birthday, and things will “heat up in the kitchen with Jinger and Jeremy.” You can check the episode out Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]