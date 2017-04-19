‘Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry’ Movie Premier Surprise And Bonus Content For Advanced Booking Of Japanese Anime Movie

Three years after Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestes, Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry, a movie based on the immensely popular manga of the same name will be making its debut. Advanced tickets for the highly anticipated Japanese anime movie are now up for grabs, and to sweeten the deal, the creators are offering several bonuses. If that’s not all, the premier night of the Fairy Tail movie will have special guest appearances from the voice artists who have lent their talent to the lead characters.

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry is expected to make a worldwide release on June 6. However, the movie based on mangaka Hiro Mashima’s manga Fairy Tail will premiere on May 6 at Tokyo’s TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku. While the makers of Fairy Tail movie have been steadily releasing new information, the official website of the movie, revealed a few more details on Wednesday. The website revealed a set of exciting visuals as well as a set of character bromides that will be offered to people who have bought advanced tickets. Additionally, the opening day screening will have Natsu voice actor Tetsuya Kakihara and Lucy’s Aya Hirano. The multitalented vocal artists will attend the opening day and perform at an exclusive greeting event for the fans arriving to watch the movie.

????The Hiro Mashima (original manga creator of #FairyTail) 20th Anniversary Exhibition in Tokyo was incredible!???? pic.twitter.com/g1cPsTBNVL — Madman Entertainment (@Madman) April 18, 2017

Last Wednesday, the Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry website announced that theaters screening the movie have been stocked with copies of a special booklet. These free booklets will be handed out to those who attend the screenings. These booklets are expected to be highly sought after because they contain rough storyboards for the film that original manga creator Hiro Mashima drew. As reported by the Inquisitr earlier, Mashima drew 193 pages of storyboard for the film.

Besides the storyboards, Mashima is quite involved with the production and post-production process as well. In fact, he also drew detailed sketches of the characters, which might appear rough, but contain several interesting aspects about the various multifaceted characters in the series. Additionally, Mashima is also responsible for creation of key visuals for the movie. One of the most prominent visuals drawn by Mashima has been used for the promotion of the movie. It depicts Natsu transforming into a dragon. Interestingly, the transformation isn’t complete, and anime fans claim the visual is indication that Natsu transforms in Etherious Natsu Dragneel (E.N.D) in the movie.

Apart from the booklet, the movie’s second week of screening will have even more goodies for the fans, reported Anime News Network. Those attending the screenings in the second week will randomly receive one of three character bromide photos of Natsu, Lucy, or Sonya. Each of the photos will feature reproduced signature of the respective character’s voice cast member.

As opening night draws near, mangaka Mashima and the creators of Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry have stepped up promotion of the movie on social media. In fact, Mashima’s personal Twitter account posted several new sketches of various characters. As evident from the sketches, the Dragon Cry movie is expected to reveal several new never-before-seen aspects of the characters.

[Featured Image by Hiro Hashima/Fairy Tail Manga]