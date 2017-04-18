Adam Levine Wife: ‘The Voice’ Coach Enjoys A Lunch Date With Model Behati Prinsloo Amid Quitting Rumors

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, were spotted in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Before kicking off the live episodes of The Voice on Monday night, Adam Levine treated his model wife to a baby-free lunch date at the Little Beach House in Malibu, California.

“The 38-year-old Maroon Five front-man and 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model were spotted looking relaxed as they headed for a lunch date,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on April 18, along with several photos of the celebrity pair.

In photos, Adam Levine was seen sporting dark hair and what the outlet described as a “porn-star mustache.” Meanwhile, his model wife appeared far more chic in a Sex Pistols T-shirt and black studded jacket paired with some stylish Adam Selman cat-eye sunglasses, a Balenciaga handbag, and Alexander Wang slip-ons.

Following their day out in Los Angeles, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo returned to their home where Levine proceeded to dye his hair platinum while appearing to enjoy something smokable.

In a photo shared on social media, Adam Levine was seen rolling a suspicious cigarette as his wife posed behind him with a bottle of wine in her hand. Although the couple’s smoking and drinking didn’t sit well with some fans, who pointed out that they should be setting a better example for their children, Adam Levine didn’t seem to take notice of the backlash and appeared to be in good spirits the following night as he and his co-stars, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Alicia Keys, appeared in the first live episode of The Voice Season 12.

Along with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine has appeared in each of the 12 seasons of the NBC singing competition. However, in recent years, several reports have suggested that his time on the series may soon come to an end. Most recently, Radar Online claimed that a number of the show’s coaches had been put off by Miley Cyrus’ role on the show and could be leaving the series for good.

“Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her,” an on-set source said. “And, of course, since Gwen does not want to return, now Blake is considering throwing in the towel as well!”

“Producers feel like it might be a domino effect,” the source added.

Earlier this year, after a separate round of rumors hit the web and suggested Adam Levine could be leaving The Voice after Season 12, the Maroon 5 singer spoke to Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to say… At the end of the day, I’m pretty sure that’s all nonsense,” he explained of the reports.

Around the same time, a TMZ report suggested The Voice may reduce its airing to just one season per year. As the report explained, NBC was concerned about potentially over saturating the market by airing two installments of The Voice each year and hoped to relaunch American Idol with their network as a supplement series. The outlet also claimed Adam Levine preferred to do just one cycle per year.

Although nothing more has come of the report at this point, TMZ claimed NBC was hoping to begin airing one season each of The Voice and American Idol starting next summer.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]