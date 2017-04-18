Marvel’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Has More Post-Credits Scenes Than Any Other Marvel Movie

Every Marvel fan knows that the end of a Marvel movie is never truly the end. Hidden inside and after the credits of each Marvel movie are extra scenes that would be missed if one were to leave the theater as soon as the credits started to roll. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is said to have five such scenes scattered throughout the film’s credits.

In the earlier Marvel movies, there would be an extra scene previewing an upcoming movie. This tradition started with Iron Man, showing a scene where the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Nick Fury, tells Tony Stark about the Avengers Initiative. The next several Marvel movies also had extra scenes that either foreshadowed the next movie, or the long-awaited Avengers movie. When The Avengers finally came out in 2012, not only did it have the traditional scene giving clues about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but it also included a scene at the very end of the credits which humorously showed the Avengers resting, worn out from their battle, in a shawarma restaurant and eating in silence.

Other Marvel movies decided to follow the trend set by The Avengers, and began to include scenes that were not so serious and only served to make the audience laugh rather than shedding light on upcoming movies. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, for example, showed a post-credits scene with newly planted Groot happily dancing, and teasing Drax by freezing any time Drax looked his way.

Although ScreenRant had reported four post-credits scenes at first, the statement was revised after James Gunn, director and writer of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, confirmed that there were actually five post-credits scenes. According to Collider, most of these scenes are funny, but there will be at least one that is more serious.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which is set to premiere on May 5, 2017, appears to pick up right where Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 left off. The information on the film’s IMBD page describes very little about the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but it does say that the film will follow Star Lord and his team as they “unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage.”

Most of the information as to what can be expected in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 can be gleaned from the film’s teaser trailers. The first trailer opens with Star Lord standing in the opening of a large hole, and then shows various scenes with the other characters, set to one of the songs from Star Lord’s mix-tape. It ends with Peter Quill getting romantic advice from Drax. The trailer also showed the first glimpse of Baby Groot.

The second trailer gives a little bit more information. It opens with a shot of a horrifying monster with many teeth. Rocket Racoon is heard as a voice-over in the beginning speaking to, what is quickly revealed to be Baby Groot. Rocket is warning Groot not to push a button that will, apparently, set of a bomb that will kill the whole team. Then, in a manner resembling a father trying to instruct a small child, asks Groot to repeat the warning. The trailer ends with Baby Groot running off with the detonation device and Rocket commenting that they were doomed. There is also a scene at the very end of the trailer which introduces a new character who can tell what others are feeling simply by touching them. This leads to a humorous interaction within the group about Peter’s crush on Gamora.

From the trailers, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 promises to be just as witty and hilarious as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, and gives hope that the post-credits scenes will be as well.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]