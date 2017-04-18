‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: A Telltale Game’ Makes Its Debut — See The First Episode Trailer

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series makes its digital debut as the first episode, “Tangled Up in Blue,” is available to download today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac as well as iOS and Android devices. Gamers can get a sneak peak at what’s to come in the five-episode series and catch a glimpse of the action from the first episode in the latest trailer.

The “Tangled Up in Blue” trailer provides an overview of the latest superhero series to get the Telltale Games treatment. The storyline is a new one, and players can expect to be asked to make decisions along the way that may impact how the story unfolds or ends. Telltale describes the Guardians’ adventure as follows.

“In the wake of an epic battle, the Guardians discover an artifact of unspeakable power. Each of them has a reason to desire this relic, as does a ruthless enemy who is the last of her kind, and who will stop at nothing to tear it from their hands. “From Earth to the Milano to Knowhere and beyond, and set to the beat of awesome music, you wear the rocket-powered boots of Star-Lord in an original Guardians adventure, where your decisions and actions drive the story you experience.”

Sound familiar? Well, it’s not what you might think. Even though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is hitting theaters on May 5 in North America, fans of the Marvel movies should note the game’s plot is not connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite the disconnect, from what can be seen aesthetically-speaking, Telltale seems to be following the trail forged by the Guardians of the Galaxy film without completely making the game a MCU tie-in piece. It’s not like their Game of Thrones game series, which is an adaptation of the popular HBO television show more-so than the George R.R. Martin books, but it’s not quite fully embracing the original-yet-comic-book-inspired vibe of their recent Batman series, either.

Creating further distinction between the game and the film is its original cast. Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, and the gang are not your “unlikely heroes with questionable pasts” this time around. Telltale Games has assembled a cast filled with voices that gamers may recognize from other hit games.

Scott Porter (The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series) as Star-Lord

(The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series) as Star-Lord Emily O’Brien (Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor) as Gamora

(Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor) as Gamora Nolan North (Uncharted series, Destiny) as Rocket

(Uncharted series, Destiny) as Rocket Adam Harrington (The Wolf Among Us, League of Legends) as Groot

(The Wolf Among Us, League of Legends) as Groot Brandon Paul Eells (Watch Dogs) as Drax

Also making an appearance is Thanos, a supervillain that has yet to take center stage in the Marvel movies thus far. During the first episode trailer for the game, however, Gamora and Drax are seen taking him on.

Players who choose to download the digital version get to play the first episode a couple weeks before the physical edition becomes available. Each episode is available as a downloadable purchase at a suggested price of $4.99 USD.

For those who prefer a physical disc over a digital download, the Guardians series is getting a Season Pass Disc Edition that includes the first episode on a disc that serves as a season pass. As episodes two through five are released, disc owners will be able to download them without paying anything extra. The physical version is set to release on May 2 in North America and on May 5 worldwide. It can be purchased for Xbox One or PS4 at the suggested retail price of $29.99 USD. Any potential additional platforms have not yet been announced.

[Featured Image by Marvel/Telltale Games]