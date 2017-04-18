World War 3: North Korea Says ‘Nuclear War Could Break Out At Any Moment’

Citizens around the world are growing more frightened by the day of World War 3 as North Korea continues to test missiles and President Donald Trump and Mike Pence warn the country that they will suffer consequences if they do not stop. There has been widespread condemnation around the world of North Korea’s missile tests, yet they have remained firm that they will continue to test missiles weekly, monthly and yearly.

Hans Song-ryol, North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister, is adamant that North Korea will not be caving into the demands of foreign leaders and the United States in particular, and has declared that if leaders persist an “all-out war” may be the outcome of the United States taking military action, as the BBC reports. It is this kind of rhetoric from North Korea that has many fearing a World War 3 scenario.

After North Korea had a botched missile test on Sunday, President Donald Trump responded that they “gotta behave.” When pressed further on what America’s next response would be to further missile tests conducted, Trump only said, “You’ll see.”

ABC reports that Sean Spicer was recently asked what he thought President Trump’s next move would be after warning North Korea that they needed to cease their testing, and Spicer’s opinion was that Trump would be firm when it eventually came to an action of some kind.

“He holds his cards close to the vest. I think you’re not going to see him telegraphing how he’s going to respond to any military or other situation going forward. That’s just something he believes has not served us well in the past. So I don’t think that you’re going to see the president drawing red lines in the sand. I think the action that he took in Syria shows that when appropriate, this president will take decisive action.”

While it is certainly possible to avoid World War 3 or any kind of war with North Korea, Vice President Mike Pence has made it absolutely clear that North Korea should not test the United States, as Reuters reported.

North Korea vows to test nuclear missiles EVERY WEEK as military prepares for WORLD WAR 3 https://t.co/kupis6GBdq pic.twitter.com/Ah2dPPRMS4 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 17, 2017

“Just in the past two weeks, the world witnessed the strength and resolve of our new president in actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan. North Korea would do well not to test his resolve or the strength of the armed forces of the United States in this region.”

So while with international diplomacy World War 3 could be avoided, North Korea doesn’t seem to be backing down. Han Song-ryol has matter of factly stated that if the United States does decide to launch a strike against them in order to avert more missile tests, North Korea has the prerogative to react with a nuclear strike

“If the US is planning a military attack against us, we will react with a nuclear pre-emptive strike by our own style and method. If the US is reckless enough to use military means it would mean from that very day, an all-out war.”

As President Trump and Mike Pence have both warned North Korea that there will be severe consequences if North Korea continues testing missiles, what will happen in the future if North Korea refuses to heed these warnings? Especially worrying to many is the fact that the United States may already be considering a military strike against North Korea, which was verified by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when he said that pre-emptive military action was something that was “on the table.” This is in spite of North Korea threatening to launch their own nuclear strike if the United States chooses to take military action against them.

In order to avoid World War 3 and the use of weapons, China has stressed how important it is to find a peaceful solution, with the Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang describing how “sensitive” the world must be in their dealings with North Korea, cautioning against “provocative actions” of any kind.

The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, however, doesn’t appear to think that international diplomacy is something that will work with North Korea and said that while diplomacy was something that should be used in order to “maintain peace,” his opinion was that “dialogue for the sake of having dialogue” was something that was fairly pointless at this time.

Even North Korea’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Kim In-Ryong, insists that nuclear war is a very real possibility if the United States insists on not allowing them to continue with their missile tests, as the Daily Express report.

“A nuclear war could break out at any moment on the Korean Peninsula. The United States are disturbing the peace and global stability, insisting in a gangster logic.”

All of the talk between the United States, North Korea, China, Japan, and Russia has made it so that searches on Google for World War 3 are the highest that they have ever been since Google began tracking these keywords in 2004, according to Huffington Post. Also ranking extremely high are “Nuclear War,” “Syria World War 3” and “Trump War.” After Donald Trump became president, Google saw the largest spike of all in these searches as uncertainty as to America’s place in the world began to grow.

How do you feel about the situation the world is facing with North Korea and do you believe World War 3 is more likely or less likely than it used to be?

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]