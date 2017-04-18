Melania Trump’s $2,160 Easter Dress Is Sold Out – Simone Rocha’s Sleeveless White Dress, Pink Flats Get Buzz

First Lady Melania Trump wore an Easter dress that appears to be pretty popular. As seen in the below tweet from White House Wardrobe, Melania belted the sleeveless Simone Rocha white dress, and the dress billowed as Mrs. Trump walked off of Air Force One.

Melania’s dress was paired with a pair of pumps, as seen in the above and below photos when Melania stepped off of Air Force One on Sunday, April 16.

Once again, Mrs. Trump appeared to don a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps with the telltale red soles.

Mr. and Mrs. Trump arrived at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, when President Trump and his family returned to the area from the Trump Mar-a-Largo resort in Florida.

Melania’s White Simone Rocha Sleeveless Jewel-Neck Cloque Dress is Now Sold Out

The white Simone Rocha tea-length cloque dress with a jewel neckline was apparently a big hit with shoppers, because the dress is listed as sold out on Bergdorf Goodman’s website. The online retailer’s page describes the sleeveless dress as one with wide shoulder coverage that nips in at natural waist, which is likely why the dress is flattering to a woman’s figure and is so popular.

The pleated skirt with asymmetric seam detail can also be seen in the dress with the straight hem that displays a sheer fabric giving hints to the nylon, acetate and polyester make-up of the fabric. Made in Ireland, the dress runs in U.S. sizes from 2 to 4, which doesn’t seem like a wide range of sizes for the Simone Rocha dress.

According to Lyst, a search engine that checks more than 450 retailers daily, the dress was most recently priced at $2,160 at Bergdorf Goodman. However, the Daily Mail claims that Melania’s Simone Rocha dress was $840. The “fit and flare” dress is being called a delicate and feminine design.

Rocha first debuted her fashion line in 2010 at London Fashion Week. With high-profile fashionistas like Melania wearing her designs, the designer is growing in popularity.

First Lady Melania Trump read a children’s story – and wore pink flats (the White House lawn was starting to get muddy). pic.twitter.com/YTwaFXeKXp — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) April 17, 2017

According to Vogue, also making news is the pink dress that Melania wore to the Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday, April 17, and the fact that Melania switched into flats, which was appropriate for the lawn. Melania isn’t often photographed wearing flats.

Feedback on Melania’s Easter dresses

On social media, Melania’s dresses and shoes have won plenty of praise, as can be seen in comments like the ones below about Mrs. Trump’s fashion choices for the weekend. Rocha’s white sleeveless crepe dress has been named as an ideal choice to pair with heels or sandals on a sunny spring or warm summer day.

“So if Michelle wears a sleeveless dress, all hell breaks loose but if Melania wears it, it’s all a-okay?! Hypocrites!!!” “I see nothing wrong with being down to earth for an Easter egg hunt. That being said I also think Melania choosing to dress up is fine.” “Melania Trump’s dress! She looks pretty!!!” “There’s PLENTY to be critical of this screwy, corrupt, money-grubbing family, but sorry, Melania’s dress, today anyway, isn’t one of them.” “I noticed Melania had no sleeves on her dress today. Why no freak out like when Michelle did the same? (Yes, I do already know the answer)” “The man wore a suit and tie, Melania wore a designer dress. They had no intention of getting dirty.” “Melania is wearing a lovely pink dress, too. Anyone know the designer?” “Melania’s dress!” “(Melania’s dress is cute).” “Melania is so beautiful. I love her pink dress.” “Love the scowl on # Melania‘s face. Goes so well with the pink dress and Big Bunny (aka # SeanSpicer?)”

