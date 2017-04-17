‘Southern Charm’ Cast Shares Thoughts On Thomas Ravenel Dating Landon Clements’

It has been obvious on Southern Charm for a while that Thomas Ravenel and Landon Clements are hot for each other. They have been flirting here and there, but say they aren’t a couple. ET shared that the cast of Southern Charm is now speaking out on their thoughts about Thomas and Landon as a couple. It really does look like Thomas and Landon might actually start dating this season.

Thomas’ ex and the mother of his children, Kathryn Dennis, is speaking out on the situation.

She said, “Something’s been happening, of course! Now, it’s just, she’s got her moment to move in.”

If Kathryn has details about what is going on between Thomas and Landon, then she isn’t sharing any at this point. All that Shep Rose would say is that he doesn’t know what is going on. Shep could know something but isn’t going to say a word.

At the start of Southern Charm this season, Thomas showed up and gave Landon a rose. They even talked about giving things a shot and seeing how it would go for them. Craig spoke out about it all too.

He said, “Yeah, when [Thomas] wants to give a go at something, he does it in Thomas fashion. The Thomas-Landon thing… what happens this year, it’s not in a veil of secrecy.”

The thing is, of course, Bravo wants the fans to see it all go down on the show and not just hear about it beforehand.

There was more talk about what is going on between them.

“Some things come out that maybe explain past behaviors,” Naomie shared and then said, “It’s pretty interesting.”

“You get to watch it all play out,” Craig shared. “I had no idea it was going to happen.”

It really does look like he has found his match. Landon recently dated a younger guy, but she might just end up with Thomas. Everyone is going to have to wait and see how it all ends up for them. It really does look like Thomas is finally going to get his chance with Landon.

Of course, if Landon and Thomas are together, she would jump into this relationship as a stepmother. As All About the Tea shared recently, Thomas now has full custody of his children with Kathryn Dennis. He showed in the premiere that he has them living in the guest house so they don’t mess up his home. A lot of people didn’t agree with this decision. He has a little girl and a little boy from his previous relationship. Thomas shared he had full custody of the kids and that Kathryn didn’t even have visitation rights now. He had to fight her for this because she had a hard time with drugs and alcohol.

Now, Kathryn Dennis is back from spending some time in rehab, and they will have to wait and see if she can keep her act together. If she wants to be in the life of her children, Kathryn will have to behave, but she will also have to figure out a way to work with Thomas on all of this because it has been difficult for them to do that at all.

