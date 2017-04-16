Tori Spelling Net Worth Lags As IRS Drains Her Banks Accounts Along With Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have taken a big hit, as the IRS got tired of waiting for the couple to pay their $700k tax lien, so they emptied about Spelling and McDermott’s bank accounts. Dean McDermott is now suffering his second financial crisis in the last month after going to court with his ex-wife after not paying child support for their son. McDermott is facing jail time if he doesn’t keep up with court ordered payments.

It is unclear if Dean McDermott will be able to pay his ex, Mary Jo Eustace his biweekly payment, which is currently the only thing keeping him out of jail, according to the Inquisitr. Eustace and McDermott have an eighteen year old son, Jack, and Eustace took McDermott to court after he stopped paying Jack’s school fees. McDermott and his ex struck an agreement that he would pay $3k every two weeks to pay off his back payments. It is unclear if the current situation with the IRS will effect McDermott’s ability to keep up with his back payments.

The IRS is seeking over $700k for a Federal tax lien for 2014 alone, and so they have begun seizing assets from Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, according to PageSix. Perhaps the IRS threat is what McDermott meant by falling on hard times when he told the judge at his child support hearing that he could not make his payments.

And the back child support, and Federal tax lien are not the only major financial issues looming over the heads of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, as American Express is now demanding back payments of $87k. Spelling and McDermott just welcomed their fifth child, and hoped to parlay that into a new reality television series. Spelling and McDermott though presenting a show with Spelling looking after the five kids would portray her as a “Martha Stewart type” and the couple could them “make some real money” going forward.”

In her book, Spelling it Like it Is, Tori Spelling tried to explain her problems with money. It seems being born rich, and then not having money as an adult is a handicap.

“It was one chapter. I thought I was being relatable, talking about how celebrities go through financial struggles, too. It’s no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone’s dreams. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my ­expensive tastes.”

Big news! ???? #ToriSpelling and #DeanMcDermott have just welcomed son Beau Dean! ???? Get all of the adorable, exclusive details in our bio link! |????: Ari Michelson A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:50pm PST

In the past, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have tried to solve financial problems by participating in reality shows to work out other money troubles, and their struggles with marital infidelity. But there has been a flip side, like after pleading hardship in court, Dean was seen out shopping in posh baby shops, with an armload of bags.

While Tori Spelling blames their problems on a wealthy childhood and expensive taste, Dean McDermott blames his part on sex addiction. Spelling blamed herself for McDermott’s problems, and says that though she has tried, she cannot give him enough sex.

“He’s never going to be happy with just me.”

#torispelling husband #deanmcdermott is allegedly in hot water with his ex wife and their kids. Show us the money! A post shared by What's In The News. (@whatsinthenews) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:52am PST

Spelling and McDermott then tried to work things out on television, framed as a reality show.

Do you feel sorry for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott as the IRS has now emptied their bank accounts?

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]