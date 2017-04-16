Bella Thorne, Kristen Stewart Romance News – Disses Charlie Puth And Disney

Bella Thorne bared it all for her Marilyn Monroe-like photo shoot and said a lot about her personal life. The Famous In Love actress recently revealed about her dating life including that she wants to date Kristen Stewart. She also dissed about Charlie Puth and how the Disney Channel had put her in a spot where she was not herself.

The 19-year-old actress is onto some big projects and during her interview with Harpers Bazaar, she said that she would love to have the Twilight actress as her first girlfriend. Thorne finds herself a bit confused when it comes to finding a girlfriend and admitted that she has done a lot with girls but never regularly dated someone.

“I can’t tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends. And I don’t want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I’m just being her friend… I’m confused on what they want from me… She’s [Kristen Stewart] so hot. She seems like the raddest chick, I’d be so down [to date her].”

The former Disney actress also scrapped rumors that she was cheating on Tyler Posey and cleared the air saying that she is single for the longest time now. She added that the singer and record producer Charlie Puth had spread rumors that had some unintended consequences regarding her public image.

Due to the cheating rumors, the actress had to even deal with death threats. Though Puth later apologized for his comments but Disney’s Shake It Up star says that he had already caused a lot of damage.

“Charlie thought I was spending the holiday with Tyler and he tweeted all this shit making me look like a cheater and a whore… Can you imagine two million people saying they don’t like something about you? This guy is publicly slandering my name and making me seem like I’m a whore. I’m a woman, I have the right to date around.”

The Famous In Love actress also recalled her time with the Disney Channel. She revealed that she was reprimanded after her bathing suit photographs surfaced in the media at the age of fourteen. She said that during her time with the studio, she did not know who she was.

Bella Thorne’s Disney gig wrapped up with the finale of Shake It Up in 2013. The actress was free from contracts and started finding her own way. She moved out of her mother’s house and got tattoos, hair colors and piercing. She believes that she is her old self again. However, Thorne’s journey has not been easy.

She further said that no one will even ask her for an audition because they thought that she was very Disney-like. The actress revealed that she had to beg for auditions from casting directors and felt stupid. Her lack of education did not stop her and she taught herself to write.

“People will ask me, ‘Who are you now?’ But this is who I’ve really been—you just didn’t see me before. I was just a puppet. I wasn’t allowed to make my own decisions or think for myself in any way… Nobody ever taught me. I just felt so f***ing stupid. It was really hard for a long time because I was always told I was stupid girl.”

Bella Thorne will soon be seen portraying the lead role of Paige Townsen/August in the Freeform’s Famous In Love. The television series will premiere on April 18. It is based on the book of the same name, written by Rebecca Serle and also stars Carter Jenkins as the main lead actor. Thorne will also soon portray variety of roles in upcoming movie projects that includes Amityville: The Awakening, Midnight Sun, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, You Get Me and The Babysitter.

[Featured Image by Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images for FENDI]