Amber Portwood Goes Wedding Dress Shopping In ‘Teen Mom OG’ Sneak Peek

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier are seen in Las Vegas at a wedding chapel in a just-released preview clip of the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

Although the couple didn’t actually say their “I dos” at the venue, Baier expresses interest in doing so. Meanwhile, Amber Portwood informs her controversial partner that she isn’t quite ready to tie the knot.

As fans will recall, Amber Portwood called off her initial plans for an October 2016 wedding with Baier.

“I wanna get married here,” Baier tells Amber Portwood in the sneak peek clip shared by Us Weekly magazine on April 14.

“I’m so scared!” Amber Portwood responds.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier began exposing their relationship to the cameras years ago and quickly, Baier caught backlash for allegedly fathering a whopping nine children with seven different women. According to a Radar Online report in March of last year, six of Baier’s reported ex-girlfriends were attempting to get child support from Amber Portwood’s fiancé for kids he supposedly hadn’t seen in years.

Following Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s on-screen debut, the couple was confronted with allegations from Gary Shirley that suggested Baier was lying to Portwood about the number of children he had fathered. As Radar Online pointed out, Baier admitted to having just five children, despite the leaked documents regarding his paternity ties to numerous kids.

“I was so shocked,” Amber Portwood confessed to OK! Magazine in December 2015. “I didn’t know what to think. Did my man have all these kids with all these women that I didn’t know about? It freaked me out.”

Amber Portwood refused to reveal exactly how many kids her fiancé had fathered but one year later, she confirmed to People Magazine that her wedding plans had been put on the back burner and addressed the ongoing speculation into her fiancé.

“Honestly, I tried to stay neutral in the whole situation because I didn’t know what was going on yet. I didn’t know what the truth was,” Amber Portwood admitted in regard to the ongoing rumors regarding the number of children Baier has fathered. “I didn’t want to make a rash decision on something that everyone else was saying. You will see in this season me making my decision on what I was going to do with me and Matt.”

Because of the drama surrounding their relationship, which they attempted to keep to themselves, Amber Portwood ultimately decided that it was best to wait to get married to Baier.

“Everything got thrown on the back burner when stuff happened,” she said, “but you’ll see us working through certain things together and you’ll see us talking about marriage and what we’re going to do.”

Amber Portwood went on to reveal that in addition to her fiancé’s family drama, she wasn’t quite sure where she preferred to get married. As she explained, she has narrowed it down to two places but has yet to decide which is best for her and Baier.

“I just think I am really picky when it comes to where I want to get married,” she said at the time. “Do I want it to be in Indiana or in Malibu? Because that is my dream wedding on the beach in Malibu.”

To see more of Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the premiere episode of Teen Mom OG on Monday night, April 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

