Caitlyn Jenner Slammed By Kris Over New Tell-All Book

Caitlyn Jenner may be ready to spill all of tea about her life in her new tell-all book, that doesn’t mean the other plays in her life are ready to have their dirty laundry aired. Particularly angry about the book is Caitlyn Jenner’s former wife, Kris Jenner.

The book makes several claims about Caitlyn and Kris’ former life together, including that Kris entered their relationship knowing that Caitlyn Jenner wanted to become a woman. So far, it hasn’t been expanded on as to why Kris would enter a relationship like this, but nonetheless, she is furious.

A source from Radar Online claims that Kris didn’t freak out on Caitlyn Jenner when she sat down and read the Secrets of My Life advanced copy. Instead, she has decided to collude with her former partner and make the book’s shocking details a story line for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The reactions of her daughters and Kris will be part of the must-see TV moments in an upcoming season of the show. Kris has also decided to have cameras follow Caitlyn Jenner around to show her promoting the book and discussing its contents.

An insider spoke on the drama.

“Kris had a secret meeting with Caitlyn this week and brought Kim along to strategize on what to do about all of this book drama. Basically, Kris decided that instead of fighting Caitlyn over it, she wants to use it to her advantage. She wants KUWTK cameras to follow Caitlyn for the book signings, as well as her publicity tour to promote the book,” they said.

While its obvious Kris isn’t too pleased with the book, she is nothing if not a smart business woman.

However, reports say that the older Kardashian girls are furious with Caitlyn Jenner over speaking about their late father, Robert Kardashian. In the book, Caitlyn Jenner claims that Kardashian knew OJ Simpson was guilty of killing his former wife Nicole Brown, but took on the case anyway.

Since Kris Jenner was good friends with Nicole Brown, Caitlyn Jenner speculates in her new book that perhaps Kardashian chose to represent Simpson just to get back at Kris for remarrying.

“I wonder if it was his way of saying to her what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f*** you,” she wrote.

Despite the rumors of the Kris and Caitlyn Jenner reuniting in order to strategize for the storm about to hit, a source revealed that this may have been the last straw for her relationship with her stepdaughters.

“Who does Caitlyn think she is? It’s her own fault that she is no longer on good terms with anyone and that family and then she goes and sells them out to sell copies of her book. This is not going to end well at all,” they said.

Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship has been notoriously strained with stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian, who has stated she felt she didn’t get the time needed to mourn the “death” of her stepfather before she became Caitlyn.

The new book also spills on Caitlyn Jenner’s life before she married into the Kardashian clan. She stated that when she was married to ex-wife, Chrystie Crownover, she asked her to get an abortion when she found out she was pregnant during their divorce proceedings. Crownover did not agree and decided to go forward in having the baby, who is the now 36-year-old Casey.

Caitlyn Jenner laments that Casey is the only one of her many children that she feels she disappointed. However, now that she has transitioned, the pair are much closer.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]