Eden Sassoon On ‘RHOBH’ Panty Gate: Is She Team Dorit Or Team Erika?

Eden Sassoon is brand new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she filmed the show as a friend of the wives. But even though she was just a friend of the wives, she did make her mark during Lisa Vanderpump’s final party, where her daughter launched a line of wine. Here, Eden yelled at Lisa Rinna, revealing that she was very upset and disappointed in the way that Lisa had handled the entire issue with Kim Richards. Lisa was clearly looking out for herself. While Eden has expressed her feelings about this issue, she hasn’t really talked about panty-gate, which took over much of the first part of the reunion special this week.

According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon is now revealing that she understands both sides of the argument. She understands why Dorit Kemsley would make a joke of it, and she understands why PK would look at Erika Girardi’s private parts after Lisa Vanderpump pointed out that Erika wasn’t wearing any underwear. As Sassoon explains, she would have looked at Erika’s private parts as well.

“Oh “PantyGate.” I don’t know if we really got anywhere today. I think it’s one of those #AgreeToDisagree situations. I’m happy I wasn’t on the couch for it, though, because I’m sure the cameramen would have caught me staring at something again, haha,” Eden Sassoon writes in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo, adding, “But before we get to “PantyGate” with PK… Can I just say, geez, Dorit! Hand over one of your nannies! I could really use the help! #Jealous.”

Of course, Dorit is easy to attack as she was so open and honest about her life. She talked about having a good handful of nannies for her two children because she claimed to have a lifestyle that required extra help. While some viewers judged her decision to have children and then hand them over to nannies, Eden Sassoon writes in her blog that she’s jealous of all the help she has. Unlike so many people, Eden doesn’t appear to judge the new housewife for her lifestyle choices.

“Like I said, I don’t think we really got anywhere with the whole situation. Dorit tried to defend herself, but the words maybe didn’t come out how she meant. I thought PK came into this reunion very calm and apologetic when he needed to be. I don’t think he handled everything correctly this season (who did?), but I think he realized that a bit after watching the season back,” Eden Sassoon explains about the situation, revealing that she thought that Dorit’s husband actually sounded very apologetic, according to Bravo.

It’s interesting that Eden Sassoon feels that PK handled himself well during the reunion special, as many viewers felt that he was taking up too much time. They felt he was another husband, who wanted his own spot on the show. As for Eden, she understands why Erika is embarrassed. Sassoon would also have felt similar feelings if she had been in Erika’s shoes.

“I can also see Erika’s side of the story. She felt very embarrassed. I am just neutral in this situation, but I do think it needs to be put to rest. It’s been way too long and not that important in the large scheme of things,” Eden Sassoon points out, sharing that she does see both sides of the argument.

What do you think of Eden Sassoon’s comments about panty-gate? Are you surprised that she sees both sides of the argument, and are you surprised that she’s not taking sides in panty-gate?

