‘The Bachelorette’ 2017 Spoilers: Rachel Lindsay’s First Impression Rose Winner Revealed

The Bachelorette 2017 is currently filming and ABC’s new leading lady Rachel Lindsay has a group of handsome men to choose from. However, one of the men made an instant impression on Rachel, and earned himself the very first rose of the season. According to the latest spoilers from the show, that man was someone fans have already met.

Reality Steve reports that Rachel Lindsay’s first Bachelorette rose of the season went to Dr. Bryan Abasolo, whom fans first saw tag along with Rachel during a group date to The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. During the televised date, Rachel admitted that she had kissed one of the men, and that man had swept her off her feet. Later, when Ellen brought the men out on stage, Bryan spilled the beans that he had been Rachel’s fist kiss of the season. Now, fans are learning the Bryan, a 37-year-old chiropractor from Miami, also earned the first impression rose. Many fans of The Bachelor will remember that Rachel also earned the first rose of the season from Nick Viall during Season 21. So, it seems that the two already have something in common.

Bryan Abasolo certainly made quite a first impression on fans during his appearance on Ellen. The hunky doctor stripped off his shirt and went out into the audience with his fellow contestants in hopes of earning the most money from the crowd. All of this came after Bryan revealed the news about the first kiss and even told another one of the men, who also revealed he’s already kissed Rachel, that he got his “sloppy seconds.”

@therachlindsay ????????.||#bachelorette ||#filming ||#abc ||#abcnetwork ||#rachellindsay ||#bachelornation A post shared by Rachel Lindsay Bachelorette 13 (@bachelorette_rachel_lindsay_) on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Will Bryan turn out to be the latest Bachelor nation villain? From what fans have already seen the doctor could be this season’s version of Corinne Olympios, who during Nick Viall’s run as The Bachelor, stopped at nothing to get the attention of Nick. Perhaps, Rachel’s first impression of Bryan may change as the Bachelorette continues to film.

However, as for now, Bryan Abasolo is still in the running for Rachel Lindsay’s heart. The pair were recently spotted together on a one-on-one date in Oslo, Norway, where the Bachelorette is currently filming episode 5 of the season.

Bachelorette Rachael at the next table. #iknowbachelorettescoop #wontduvulge A post shared by Mike Sleeper Photography (@sleeperfineart) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Meanwhile, the first promo for Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette has officially been released by ABC. The TV spot first aired on Monday night during Dancing with the Stars, a show in which Rachel’s ex-Bachelor boyfriend Nick Viall is currently competing. During the quick 15-second promo, fans can hear Fifth Harmony’s “That’s My Girl” playing as a montage of Rachel is seen. Of course, no real footage from Season 13 was divulged during the commercial, but the network did reveal that the new episodes of the show will begin airing next month. E! Online reports that Rachel’s Bachelorette debut will kick off on May 22. This means fans don’t have much of a wait to find out if Rachel will find her future husband on the show.

As viewers will remember, Rachel Lindsay first appeared on The Bachelor in hopes of winning Nick Viall’s heart. While Rachel earned the first impression rose, and a spot in Nick’s final three, she was eliminated just before the finale when she seemingly took too long to express her feelings of love to Viall. In the end, Nick Viall chose Vanessa Grimaldi as the winner of Season 21, and the two are currently engaged and living together in L.A. while Nick competes on Dancing with the Stars. Meanwhile, Nick’s runner-up Raven Gates has already been confirmed to be heading to Bachelor In Paradise this summer, and it appears that Corinne Olympios will join her.

It looks like fans will have a lot to look forward to when it comes to Bachelor nation. What are your thoughts on the latest spoilers about Rachel Lindsay’s run as The Bachelorette?

[Featured Image by Mitch Haaseth/ABC]