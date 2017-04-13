Kardashians Approve Of Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Commercial? People Are Wondering How Kris Jenner Let This Happen

How could the Kardashians let Kendall Jenner do this controversial Pepsi commercial? Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian have proven to be very protective of their family’s image. People are wondering how mother and manager Kris Jenner let this happen.

Joining a superstar Pepsi roster

Kendall Jenner appeared in her first Pepsi commercial this month. The 21-year-old supermodel joined an impressive roster of superstars that have been featured in the soda ads before her like Beyoncé, Sofia Vergara, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Cindy Crawford.

What could have been a great opportunity for Kendall Jenner to become a household name across the country, turned out to be a disaster of an advertisement that caused outrage across America.

Political past

The Estee Lauder model has definitely spoken up in a political sense over the last year. She was public about her support for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Democratic party.

Kendall even served as a “Rock The Vote” ambassador last fall, according to Deadline.

WATCH: @kendalljenner register to vote for the first time to #CelebrateNVRD w/ the #RockTheVote tool! Get registered here: rockthevote.com/register A post shared by Rock the Vote (@rockthevote) on Sep 23, 2014 at 8:53am PDT

During an episode of the family’s reality TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner was seen working with the Everytown, even though her brother Rob Kardashian warned her that going public with her pro-gun control stance could end up backfiring.

Kendall also modeled in Chanel’s protest-themed fashion show back in 2014. Cosmopolitan reported that lead renowned designer Karl Lagerfeld put together this “fashion moment” at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week.

Instead of a traditional finale walk, Lagerfeld brought out all the models in a protest movement-style.

Fellow supermodel Cara Delevinge led the protest and other models held signs that said things like “Ladies First” and Boys Should Get Pregnant Too.”

#GIRLPOWER at #CHANEL! #KARLLAGERFELD #ZEITGEIST #MARIECLAIREMOMENT (And BTW the clothes were great too) #PFW @marieclairemag A post shared by Anne Fulenwider (@annefulenwider) on Sep 30, 2014 at 2:27am PDT

Fake activism

So, the Pepsi commercial was not exactly new for Kendall. However, given the fragile state that the United States is currently in, viewers did not find it appropriate to go there.

People called her Pepsi commercial “fake activism” and people lashed out at the supermodel on Twitter.

The worst part about the @Pepsi ad is that #KendallJenner will move on completely unbothered, unscathed, and paid. #PepsiLivesMatter — Anthony Ocampo, PhD (@anthonyocampo) April 5, 2017

#Pepsi marketing team trying to explain to their bosses about this #KendallJenner backlash… pic.twitter.com/V192nRh0gh — Frankie Sheffield (@frankiesheff) April 5, 2017

After the backlash began, reports began surfacing that Kendall felt blindsided by the whole experience and had no idea the Pepsi ad would be viewed in this way.

better talk nice A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Pepsi’s apology

Pepsi released a statement regarding the Kendall Jenner scandal saying that they were trying to send a “global message of unity” but the worldwide soda brand did admit to missing the “mark” on this advertisement, to which they apologized.

“We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize to Kendall Jenner for putting her in that position.”

Pepsi,

You were NOT trying to send a message of Peace & Unity.

YOU WERE TRYING TO SELL SODA. Nothing else. Own it.#KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/YevayY47Xh — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) April 5, 2017

Business as usual

Now, people are wondering how the Kardashians and Kris Jenner let this happen? The Kardashian/Jenner clan are all managed by Kris Jenner, who has so far, taken their careers to the top.

Business went on as usual for the Kardashians and the Jenners amid the scandal. Kim Kardashian released her new line of Kimoji merchandise. According to other reports by the Inquisitr, the new product line included “LIT” word bubble marijuana rolling papers, “Still Drunk From Yesterday” flasks, and a butt pool float.

GET URSELF A NICE ASS POOL FLOAT @ KIMOJI.COM A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian and her estranged boyfriend Scott took their three children on vacation. Disick was snapped looking miserable by paparazzi. Sources claim he is still in love with Kourtney but the mother-of-three is not ready to get back together.

B E W A R E of D I N O S A U R S A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Other reports by the Inquisitr found that Tyga had moved out of Kylie Jenner’s home. Rumor has it that the couple has broken up, but some inside sources say that the two are just takings me more time for themselves and to spend time with friends.

However, Tyga apparently already got himself a new pad nearly 30 miles from Kylie’s Hidden Hills mansion.

Kylie hasn’t posted any photos of Tyga on her Instagram since Valentine’s Day but has not confirmed a breakup.

Happy Valentine’s ❣️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Protecting the Kardashian brand

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian are very protective over their family brand and how they are viewed by their fans, potential customers, and the public in general. Recently, the three Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars took legal action against their brother Rob Kardashian’s on-again-off-again fiancee Blac Chyna who was attempting to get the rights to the name Angela Kardashian once she gets married.

Palm Springs???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

Not only did the Kardashian sisters block Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, from profiting off of the Kardashian name in any way, they also made sure that Chyna would not be able to make any money off of her daughter Dream Kardashian’s name either.

According to Daily Mail, Blac Chyna’s official request was denied to trademark the Kardashian name in early April.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

The Kardashian sisters have worked hard to build a brand a reputation that has served them well over the years. The Kardashians and Jenners are America’s most popular reality television stars and they are very careful with what they do and do not associate themselves with.

Damage control

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner is left to deal with the damage control of the Pepsi advertisement backlash.

Kendall Jenner’s reputation has been flawless since her career began. The reality star and supermodel has landed amazing designer brand deals, has walked in countless runway shows, and maintains an artsy, nice girl on Instagram.

new @laperlalingerie campaign A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 13, 2016 at 3:50pm PST

No one from the Kardashian/Jenner clan has spoken out yet about the Pepsi advertisement scandal. Until then, the reasons as to why the “momager” let her supermodel daughter Kendall go through with this endorsement deal will go unknown!

Why do you think Kris Jenner or any of the Kardashian sisters didn’t stop Kendall from participating in this protest-themed Pepsi ad? Let us know in the comments section below!

