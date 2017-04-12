‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2: Producers Ask Author To ‘Cook Up’ Some Ideas

Big Little Lies Season 2 is getting closer to actually happening. While fans have been raving about the HBO limited series based off of the novel by the same name, conflicting reports have been made about whether or not the network will bring the series back for another round. While many of the show’s stars, and the director, have spoken out with their opinions about the possibility, author Liane Moriarty says she’s been asked to think up some ideas for a possible Season 2.

According to TV Line, Liane Moriarty, author of the Big Little Lies novel, recently revealed that she’s been asked by producers to come up with some ideas about what a second season of the HBO series may look like. Moriarty, who is all for a Season 2 of the show, says she’s been exploring some interesting ideas when it comes to the characters she’s created, especially Bonnie and Celeste.

Liane revealed that she may like a possible Season 2 to explore more of Bonnie’s storyline from the novel. Fans who have read the book know that Bonnie’s not exactly as put together as she seems, and in fact has some very traumatic secrets hiding in her past. Meanwhile, Celeste would seemingly be the center of Season 2 after her abusive husband, Perry, was killed at Trivia Night, and she found out that he’s the one who raped Jane and fathered her son, Ziggy.

“That’s the question that’s also a really interesting thing, when you’ve been through a relationship like that, how do you feel now?” the author says of Celeste’s storyline. “How would she feel? She’s grieving. She’s still grieving for the end of a terrible relationship and I think that would be a really interesting thing to explore. So there’s a whole lot of different storylines.”

As previously reported by the Inquistir, Nicole Kidman, who plays Celeste on Big Little Lies, recently stated that the possibility of a Season 2 is a “beautiful prospect.” Kidman, who also serves as executive producer alongside her co-star Reese Witherspoon, seems to be interested in reprising the role for another set of episodes.

“I think if there was something compelling and extraordinary that they could come up with, then would we want to go and embody these women again? That would be a beautiful prospect. There are so many moving parts to this series that would be impossible not to have again. And who knows if it’s meant to be finite? But all of us, I think, feel so connected to it.”

In addition, Reese Witherspoon also dished on possibly returning for another season of the show during a Facebook Live video chat with fans. Witherspoon revealed that they have been talking with Liane Moriarty about another batch of episodes.

“One of the main questions everyone keeps asking us is, ‘Is there going to be a season two,'” Witherspoon said in a Facebook Live video. “We’ve been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see Big Little Lies 2. That would be good. She’s thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas.”

However, Big Little Lies director, Jean-Marc Vallee has a very different opion. Vallee says he’s done with the show, and that he does not want to see another season of the HBO series come to fruition.

“There is no way; there’s no reason to make a Season 2. That was meant to be a one-time deal, and it’s finishing in a way where it’s for the audience to imagine what can happen. If we do a season two, we’ll break that beautiful thing and spoil it.”

Of course, fans are all for making a second season of Big Little Lies, and are hoping that HBO can make it happen. However, if it doesn’t, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have already optioned the rights to Liane Moriarty’s novel, “Truly, Madly, Guilty,” and may be working on making that into a movie or limited series as well.

