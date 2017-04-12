Melania’s ‘Daily Mail’ Apology: Melania Gets $2.9 Million For ‘Mail Online’ Article Instead of $150 Million

There is a new apology to First Lady Melania Trump on the website of the Daily Mail, which can be read below. The Daily Mail issued the mea culpa to Melania and will pay Melania damages that total approximately $2.9 million, according to CNN Money. The $2.9 million estimated amount to be paid to Melania is a lot less than the $150 million that the lawsuit requested. Both the Daily Mail and Mail Online issued the statement of apology to Melania, after Mrs. Trump’s lawsuit was filed against the Mail Online in September. The location of the lawsuit changed venues, with Melania also suing the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom.

The Daily Mail is a Britain-based publication that has a large following in the U.S. for their digital publication. In the wake of the lawsuit, the DailyMail.com website is still publishing articles about Melania, such as a recent article that proclaimed Melania took Tiffany, Barron, and 30 Secret Service agents to a bowling alley in New York City on Monday afternoon for an outing.

Another recent article about Melania in the “Femail” section of the DailyMail.com website proclaimed “The Melania effect” has found European royals changing up their formal fashions to reveal more spiffed-up looks inspired by the 46-year-old Melania.

They are very different Daily Mail articles than an article published to the Daily Mail newspaper and The Mail Online website on August 20, 2016, wherein an article questioned the nature of Melania’s former modeling work. The full apology was printed on Wednesday, April 12, by the Daily Mail and The Mail Online, as seen below, which is titled “Melania Trump — An Apology.”

The Daily Mail And Mail Online: “Melania Trump – An Apology”

“The Mail Online website and the Daily Mail newspaper published an article on 20th August 2016 about Melania Trump which questioned the nature of her work as a professional model, and republished allegations that she provided services beyond simply modelling. The article included statements that Mrs. Trump denied the allegations and Paulo Zampolli, who ran the modelling agency, also denied the allegations, and the article also stated that there was no evidence to support the allegations. The article also claimed that Mr. and Mrs. Trump may have met three years before they actually met, and ‘staged’ their actual meeting as a ‘ruse.’ We accept that these allegations about Mrs. Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them. We apologise to Mrs Trump for any distress that our publication caused her. To settle Mrs. Trump’s two lawsuits against us, we have agreed to pay her damages and costs.”

As reported by USA Today, Melania’s lawsuit claimed that the article from the Daily Mail hurt her chances to capitalize off of her position as First Lady Trump. Mrs. Trump’s lawsuit against the Daily Mail in Britain and the Mail Online in the United States focused on the false claim that the publications claimed Melania “provided services beyond simply modeling,” which cast a dubious shadow on Melania’s modeling career.

Reaction to Melania’s lawsuit settlement

Online, there are a variety of reactions to Melania and the Daily Mail and Mail Online reaching a settlement over the lawsuit, but not yet from the Melania Trump verified Twitter account @FLOTUS, which is “run by the Office of First Lady Melania Trump.” Nor has there been a reaction yet from the @MELANIATRUMP official Twitter profile for Melania Trump.

The reactions have come from folks posting their thoughts on the matter of Melania’s lawsuit, which can be read below.

“You have our respect and love @ FLOTUS. Glad you sued! Sorry you have to put up with the vicious lies of the left!”

