Blac Chyna Spotted Without Engagement Ring Sparking Rumors She Was Using Rob Kardashian To Climb The Ladder

Blac Chyna has been spotted without her engagement ring, thus sparking rumors that her relationship with Rob Kardashian is finally over. There has also been speculation that she was just using Rob to climb the social ladder.

Chyna received the engagement ring from Rob about a year ago and their highly publicized relationship has been an on and off affair. She shared lots of photos about it on social media at the time. The two have had their fair share of ups and downs and their fans were hopeful that things would work out. However, things did not turn out as expected following the fact that she was spotted without her sparkling ring.

Chyna’s plans with the Kardashian name might have something to do with it

Rumor has it that Blac was simply interested in marrying Rob so that she could use the Kardashian trademark to climb the ladder of success. Having access to the Kardashian name would allow the 28-year-old to boost her businesses. However, she was denied those rights which is perhaps why she no longer needs Rob in her life. It is not clear whether this is the actual reason behind their breakup though there are other reports that it might have been for other reasons.

“Chyna and Rob are certainly not together or engaged. In fact, Chyna gave the engagement ring back to Rob when they broke up last month,” a source told E! News.

The insider further pointed out that there was a huge fight between Chyna and her Kardashian fiancé about a month ago which is roughly the same time she gave back the engagement ring. Whatever the case, it is clear that the 28-year-old is no longer motivated to pursue the Kardashian family name. The end of their relationship certainly means a cloud of uncertainty is currently looming over Rob’s life. Blac played a key role especially in getting him out of a depressive state. The breakup also leads to questions about how they plan to handle parenthood when it comes to baby Dream.

“They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream. There’s no set day or times that Rob will take care of Dream. They haven’t fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it,” the source further pointed out.

Dream who is now 4-months-old has had a huge impact on Rob’s life and has been a constant source of Inspiration to the 31-year-old. Hopefully, the breakup will not keep him away from his pride and joy. Meanwhile, the breakup further points to the fact that Chyna does not get along with the Kardashian sisters. The two parties have been in a massive legal battle ever since Blac filed an application to use the Angela Kardashian trademark.

The Kardashian sisters were clearly not pleased with the fact that Chyna wanted to use their family name for her own personal gain and so they filed to have the application blocked. Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, she lost the legal battle to the three Kardashian sisters. However, this ended up raising questions as to whether she wanted to be with Rob just so that she could sneakily earn the right to use the Kardashian brand name.

It is unclear whether that was Chyna’s actual intention though she did claim to love Rob and wanted their relationship to work. Things clearly did not work out the way she expected. Nevertheless, she has been doing really well for herself in terms of business, thus casting more uncertainty. Whether or not Chyna was really after the Kardashian trademark for her own personal gain is anyone’s guess but it would be really shady if she was only using Rob to get her way.

