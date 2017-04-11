Miles Teller, Not Theo James, Reunites With Shailene Woodley After ‘Divergent’ Movies And ‘Big Little Lies’

Theo James and Shailene Woodley will always be remembered as the dystopic couple from Divergent, but that doesn’t mean that’s the only way they will leave a mark in Hollywood. Both actors are actively seeking out their next roles on screen, with Shailene Woodley having a bit more success in her new project Big Little Lies and on her activism.

Like any other actors, who made their splash via blockbuster action movies, Theo James and Shailene Woodley are having a hard time readjusting back into “normal” Hollywood actor life. In an interview recently, the 32-year-old actor expressed just how trapped he feels in these big studio roles.

“[P]urely in terms of career progression, if you don’t want to do things that are representative of that image, and if you have half a brain – yes, that’s definitely something you have to escape,” he said, referring to his typecast, to Evening Standard.”The aim is to be multidimensional. And being seen as ‘hunky’, whatever that word describes… can be restrictive. Yes.”

Despite his attempts to break out of these hero roles, it looks like he keeps finding his ways into them. After ending his commitment to Divergent movies, the English actor made Underworld with Kate Beckinsale, another blockbuster movie, which garnered rather dismal reviews.Underworld: Blood Wars, got measly 13% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is embarrassingly low.

On the other hand, his Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley has been doing better in terms of reputation and in her artistic output. Her latest onscreen project was HBO’s Big Little Lies, which also starred Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, both Oscar winners, and Divergent actress’ performance did not wilt in the presence of these wonderful Hollywood actresses.

“While the showier performances by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern in Big Little Lies are dominating all the commentary and awards soothsaying around the show, it’s Shailene Woodley’s character Jane who is the soul of the series, the most relatable among a throng of super women,” reports W Magazine.

This HBO experience has been an affirming one for the 25-year-old actress, so much so that she posted about it on her Instagram.

“[S]o grateful for this squad of women, each one championing the other. what are the forces that drive us to judgement? division? assumption? i reckon one is comparison. how beautiful the world would look if we used comparison as a means to celebrate one another, rather than feed us into competitive notions. i choose that world. thank you, #biglittlelies, for the opportunity to practice this. i love you all.”

Considering that the actress never posts about her personal or professional life on Instagram, this shows just how much Big Little Lies impacted her as a performer.

She also has continued to invest her time and effort into activism, traveling all across the country to fight for issues that matter to her generation.

With things are not looking so great for Theo James, it looks like the lesser talked-about Divergent actor may be able to advance quicker in Hollywood. Miles Teller, who already has been in the news for his role in Whiplash and missing out on the role that eventually went to Ryan Gosling for La La Land, is on the rise. In fact, he might be reuniting with Shailene Woodley in the near future!

“Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley might not be sharing the screen again in the final Divergent movie (sob), but it looks like they could be headed for a cinematic reunion nonetheless,” reports Teen Vogue. “Miles is in talks to join the cast of Adrift, a survival thriller with a romantic twist. If he is officially cast in the film, Miles and Shailene will be playing an on-screen couple.”

If he manages to snag the role, it would be Shailene and Miles fifth time on screen together, which may hint to the fact that it is Miles Teller, not Theo James, who may be her better half on screen.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]