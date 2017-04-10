Abby Lee Miller Makes Instagram Promise To ‘Dish The Dirt’ On ‘Dance Moms’ Before Bankruptcy Fraud Sentencing

After nearly seven years on the show, Abby Lee Miller recently quit the Lifetime Network’s reality television series Dance Moms in a post on social media. She wrote out a lengthy reason for her abrupt leave from the show. Abby Lee has been under a lot of pressure lately, and in her post, she indicated that she was upset with the producers.

Lately, Abby Lee Miller has been opening up about her legal issues, as well as the potential for two and a half years of prison time. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Abby Lee Miller is in the midst of a bankruptcy fraud trial.

“Abby Lee Miller’s initial bankruptcy case was nearly complete in 2012. That was until Judge Agresti was surfing through the television channels. Agresti came across Dance Moms, a reality television show in which Miller is the star. Remembering the case, he began to question why the funds from Dance Moms wasn’t listed with Miller’s declared income.”

Miller became known on the show Dance Moms for her rigid demeanor and sharp tongue. That is not to say that she is without a slightly softer side. Miller talked about her bankruptcy fraud case in a podcast. She discussed her situation at length and described it as a “fact of life.”

“I made mistakes. I thought I was doing the right thing, I thought I had guidance. I thought I was on the up and up, and I wasn’t. It is humiliating and embarrassing.”

She did admit, in an interview with People Magazine, that she is fearful of what could happen during and after her sentencing on May 8. She made mention that she is sure to “stay busy.” Abby Lee divulged that if she were to think about what is going to happen after her sentencing, she would simply sit around every day and cry.

One of the ways that Abby Lee Miller has chosen to “stay busy” is to take on speaking engagements. It is at one of these speaking engagements, set to take place on April 15, that Abby Lee has promised to spill the beans on the inner workings of the television show Dance Moms.

Miller posted the above photograph on her Instagram page with a caption that promised to provide insight into the inner-most dealings of the show. The post has over 17,300 likes.

“Dish the Dirt on Dance Moms with me! I’ll be at the Brooklyn Bridge Marriott hosting an insightful look at the making of Dance Moms & all the reasons I left! Limited tickets available.”

When the news that Abby Lee Miller was leaving Dance Moms first hit the internet, fans of the Lifetime show had mixed reactions. Some viewers were sad to see her go, believing that the show cannot exist without her in it. Other Dance Moms viewers admitted that they believe the show will be better off without her. There was some speculation that Abby Lee was simply proving a point and would be back on the show before the start of the new season. By the looks of her new speaking engagements, it appears that Abby Lee Miller is not planning on rejoining the Dance Moms team anytime soon.

The fact of the matter is that the producers of Dance Moms have had to prepare for the potential loss of Abby Lee Miller by pre-filming episodes and hiring new staff since the news of her indictment first broke. The Lifetime Network had to place safeguards in the event that the Dance Moms star was sentenced to prison time. Abby Lee quit suddenly, but the Lifetime Network wasn’t caught unprepared for their loss. The producers of Dance Moms have responded with “no comment” to inquiries about Abby Lee Miller and her social media posts or speaking engagements.

