Janet Jackson, Wissam Al Mana Reportedly Split 3 Months After Baby: Third Marriage ‘Doomed’ From Start?

When fans of Janet Jackson learned that she and her third husband Wissam Al Mana were expecting their first baby together, they were thrilled for the superstar singer. Now, however, just three months after the couple welcomed that baby into the world, Jackson and Al Mana reportedly have split.

Known both for her singing and role as the youngest sibling of deceased pop music legend Michael Jackson, Janet and her husband have called it quits, reported People. One source cited by the publication revealed that the split was “amicable,” but another insider claimed that Jackson had felt Wissam became “too controlling” when she was pregnant.

Previously wed to James DeBarge and René Elizondo, Jr., Janet tied the knot with the Qatari businessman in 2012. Jackson and Al Mana later revealed that in lieu of giving each other formal wedding gifts, each contributed to the other’s favorite children’s charities.

This past January, Janet and her husband welcomed their son Eissa into the world. They sought to maintain their privacy, and when Jackson shared a photo of her baby bump, she kept her comment succinct.

“We thank God for our blessing,” said Janet.

One month after the baby was born, an insider told the publication that both Jackson and her son were “really good,” and that Janet “absolutely loves” life as a mom. But now, just a few months later, she reportedly has split from her husband. What went wrong?

TMZ reported that Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana, who has an estimated net worth of $1 billion, “recently came to an agreement things weren’t working.” As a result, the former couple decided to split.

Janet was married to her first husband, James DeBarge, in the 1980s. They split after one year. Jackson’s second marriage, with Rene Elizondo Jr., lasted from 1991 to 2000.

However, when it comes to Janet’s third marriage, it was “doomed” from the start, reported the Daily Mail, citing sources who alleged that a culture clash and lifestyle differences caused the split.

In addition to noting speculation that Jackson converted to Islam “to appease staunchly religious” Al Mana, the publication reported that Wissam allegedly “has strict views on how his son should be brought up.”

Last October, Janet was seen walking around London and holding hands with Al Mana. The change in her attire from revealing skirts and low-cut tops to a baggy poncho and trousers was interpreted by some fans as showing that she had undergone a makeover to become a “modest” expecting mother, noted the media outlet. The rumors that she was wearing “Muslim dress,” however, subsequently turned out to be £1,000 Adidas designer menswear.

Since the birth of her son Eissa on January 3, Jackson has left him only twice, according to friends quoted by the publication. The multi-millionaire new mom left her son once to buy baby clothes and once to enjoy shopping with her own mother Katherine.

After having gone through two marriages and two divorces, Janet at one point admitted that she thought she was doomed to be unhappy in love.

“I thought I was jinxed,” confessed Jackson after her second marriage fell apart.

“Maybe marriage isn’t for me? Maybe it’s my fault it never works.”

The publication painted a portrait of what allegedly went wrong in Janet’s third marriage, describing “an apparently controlling, unhappy marriage.” The alleged struggles reportedly caused Jackson to feel “desperate to escape for some time,” according to the media outlet’s sources.

Those insiders also allege that clashing cultures caused Janet and Wissam to split, and that the clashes were exacerbated by the birth of their son. The former couple allegedly disagreed on not just how to raise baby Eissa but also his daily care, according to those sources.

Jackson reportedly wants to have a role in her son’s day-to-day care. But while she is eager to become a hands-on parent, her husband’s views on parenting reportedly resulted in hiring staff to wait on Janet and the baby. Jackson also allegedly was not allowed to leave the house while she was nursing her son.

“Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways,” said a friend of the couple’s quoted by the media outlet.

“They’re both busy people, but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart.”

As for the speculation that Jackson converted, the publication noted that Janet neither confirmed nor denied her alleged conversion to Islam, citing a friend’s comment about the religion.

“She feels like she has found a home with her new religion,” said the pal. “She has spent a great deal of time studying it. The days of raunchy dance moves and sexual lyrics are long gone.”

However, the media outlet also claimed that there were other aspects of the marriage that caused the final split. Al Mana was allegedly so introverted that it verged “on reclusiveness,” and Janet allegedly “resented that Wissam refused to meet her family and friends and tried to keep her away from the public eye,” according to the publication.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]