Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Allegedly Call Off Divorce Amid Royal Family Gathering Reports

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have supposedly called off their divorce plans amid claims the TV star is hoping to meet the royals in the United Kingdom.

Kim Kardashian has been “dying” to meet the royal family, convinced that she could see herself forming a close friendship with Kate, for the duo supposedly share similar taste in fashion and giving back to charity organizations.

Of course, being invited to meet the royal family would also boost Kim Kardashian’s reputation and celebrity stardom, but for the most part, it’s the connection of just being able to call someone like Kate Middleton a friend of hers that really matters to the mother-of-two.

With the impression that she and Kate would become the best of friends, Kanye West has reportedly tried to organize some sort of dinner date as couples but all attempts have failed so far.

Kanye West is no stranger to Prince William, who has openly gushed about being a fan of the rapper’s music. The “Real Friends” hitmaker allegedly shares mutual friends with William, who have tried to help Kanye West out in getting Kate and her husband to clear their schedule for a couple’s night out.

According to OK! magazine, as cited by Celeb Dirty Laundry, all attempts have failed so far. It doesn’t seem as if Kate and William are interested in a get-together with Kim Kardashian, and from what sources have gathered, Kim is absolutely shattered by it.

“Kim has been pressuring hubby Kanye West to arrange an introduction – to no avail. Kanye’s met Will, who’s a real fan of his music, but all invitations to his concerts since he married Kim have gone ignored and Kim’s convinced it’s because of their snobbery towards her,” an insider explains.

“You’d think Kim would be used to this, but it’s really hurt her. She’s a huge fan of Kate Middleton and wants desperately to meet her. She thinks that because she married Kanye, she’s entitled to being treated as though she is Kanye West and she has the same level of talent as him.”

Kim Kardashian’s attempt in meeting Kate Middleton comes just days after her sex tape celebrated its 10th anniversary, with sources close to adult entertainment company, Vivid, revealing that the lengthy clip featuring Ray J has grossed more than $100 million in revenue.

It’s said that whenever Kim Kardashian finds herself in some sort of scandal, the sex tape boosts in sales and still outperforms every other celebrity tape, including Pamela Anderson and Kendra Wilkinson.

The supposed fact that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are actively planning on organizing activities with one another is a huge step forward for the twosome, regardless of whether they get to meet Kate Middleton or not.

After all, it was just four months ago when Us Weekly claimed that Kim Kardashian was on the verge of filing official divorce papers and leaving Kanye West, having allegedly grown tired of the relationship that almost seemed to have been cursed by the end of August.

From Kim Kardashian’s robbery to Kanye West’s hospitalization and tour cancellations, the 36-year-old had a difficult time processing all of the things that had occurred, evidently making it harder for her to keep the two-year marriage in tact.

It is believed, however, that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in a much better space, having worked on their marital problems since December. From what’s been said, there’s no chance that Kim and Kanye will give up on their marriage — they acknowledge that they are a family now and want to make it work for as long as they can.

What do you make of Kim’s reaction to allegedly having saved her marriage to Kanye West, and do you think she will ever get to meet the royal family?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]