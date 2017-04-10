Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Are Instagram Official, Rare PDA Photo Shared

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have finally made their relationship Instagram official after the R&B singer shared a rare photo of a public display of affection.

The Weeknd shared a personal photo of his new girlfriend Selena Gomez kissing him on the cheek on his Instagram on Saturday, according to Billboard. The suspected celebrity couple have been seen out and about together for the past few months since January but this is the first time either one of them has posted a photo with the other on Instagram.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

The rapper, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and the pop singer were attending a birthday party in the Hollywood Hills for rapper Belly on Friday night, People reported.

Other big names at the party included Drake, French Montana, Big Sean, and Amber Rose.

Drake and Big Sean reportedly pulled up in a Maybach together.

@belly || birthday shout out goes out to the smartest, most talented and one of the most loyal men I’ll ever meet. During every important moment in my career this man was right there to celebrate. Can’t wait to tour with you bro and many more years of success???????????????????????????????? A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Gomez, 24, wore a sexy dark dress with a lace-up front and back and had her hair pulled into a low ponytail. The Weeknd kept it casual with his “Legend of the Fall” jacket.

Eyewitnesses said that the celebrity couple stayed close to one another throughout the evening, kissing and whispering to one another.

At one point, Selena even stood up and danced for her man to YG’s “Why You Always Hatin’?”

Gomez and Tesfaye were first spotted kissing in photos back in January but this personal Instagram is a rare look into the couple’s private life.

Selena Gomez told Vogue that she did not plan on sharing many details about her new relationship with Abel to the public after that had backfired during her relationship with Justin Bieber.

Ok freaking out a little. Thrilled to share my first American @voguemagazine cover with you! Read the story and see the full spread in the link in my bio. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Selena has followed her new boyfriend The Weeknd across the globe on his world tour to Argentina, Columbia, and Brazil.

Buenos Aires, Argentina???????? A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Selena also reportedly threw Abel a $30,000 birthday party at Dave & Busters, according to Page Six.

The couple was never photographed together at the restaurant but they were snapped with the same group of friends in attendance.

The Instagram photo on Tesfaye’s account is the only confirmation the public has received directly from the couple confirming their relationship.

BRAZIL???????????????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images]