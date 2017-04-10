‘DWTS’ Week 4 Spoilers: Who’s Going Home After ‘Most Memorable Year’ Dances?

Dancing With the Stars moves into fourth week of competition on Monday, April 10, and the popular “Most Memorable Year” theme night is back so get your tissues ready. Unfortunately, it won’t be just the emotional stories the celebrity dancers share that will bring on the tears — one couple will be going home after the Week 4 performances.

According to ABC, the ten remaining couples will dance to songs (list below) picked by the celebrities that pay tribute to a “memorable time or truly incredible experience in their life.”

Which songs did the celebrities pick for their “Most Memorable Year” performances, who are their performances dedicated to, and who is rumored to be up for elimination? Here’s what fans can expect during the two-hour show on Monday night.

Expect to hear some rather emotional backstories before each couple hits the dance floor, including Bonner Bolton’s near-death bull-riding accident. But don’t worry – not all of the stories will be heartbreaking.

Bachelor star Nick Viall will celebrate finding love with his new fiancee, Vanessa Grimaldi and David Ross will celebrate the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series Win. Simone Biles will celebrate her Olympic gold medal wins on Monday night with a special dedication to her family for their love and support.

Judging from the photo below from the official Dancing with the Stars Instagram account, it appears that Rashad Jennings will honor his father during his “Most Memorable Year” performance.

Although the other tributes are being kept under wraps until the show airs on Monday night, People reports that Fifth Harmony will make an appearance to support their groupmate, celebrity dancer Normani Kordei. Not only will they be in the audience to cheer her on, they are also expected to perform at some point during the two-hour live show.

Here’s a look at the songs and dance styles that the ten remaining couples will perform to during “Most Memorable Year” night, courtesy of ABC. (Note: The list is in alphabetical order, not in order of performance.)

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber – Viennese Waltz – “Good Good Father” by Chris Tomlin

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess – Foxtrot – “Feeling Good” by Michael Bublé

Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko – Cha Cha – “Express Yourself” by Madonna

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater – Contemporary – “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev – Foxtrot – “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts

Normani Kordei and Valentin Chmerkovskiy – Rumba – “Impossible” by Shontelle

Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon

Mr. T and Kym Herjavec – Waltz – “Amazing Grace” by Ray Chew Live

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold – Viennese Waltz – “Forever Young” by Youth Group

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd – Rumba – “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

Who will go home on Dancing with the Stars Week 4?

The judges’ scores from Week 3, combined with votes from viewers, will determine which celebrity dances will be eliminated after the Most Memorable Year performances.

Here’s a look at last week’s leaderboard to refresh your memory when it comes to the judges’ scores. Hopefully the celebrities at the bottom of the board got the fan votes they needed to push them through to next week.

Normani Kordei -34

Heather Morris, Nancy Kerrigan -33

Simone Biles -32

David Ross – 31

Rashad Jennings – 28

Nick Viall, Bonner Bolton, Erika Jayne – 26

Mr. T -24

According to Buddy TV, Mr. T is expected to dance his last dance on Monday night but it won’t be because he didn’t try. However, fans have been surprised with eliminations in previous seasons, so fans may be in for a shocker with Nick Viall and Erika Jayne also rumored to be in jeopardy this week.

Watch Dancing with the Stars on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

