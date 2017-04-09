Amy Schumer Flaunts Bikini Bod On Instagram

Amy Schumer has one message for body shamers who tried to make her feel bad about her recent InStyle cover where she was featured in a white Lauren Ralph Lauren swimsuit.

“I feel great. No haters can f with my baseline.”

Schumer posted a series of eight photos to an Instagram Story, showing herself relaxing with friends as she indulged in some paddle boarding, jumped into the crystal blue ocean, and just had a blast.

Amy’s InStyle Cover and Body Shamers

The kerfluffle about Amy Schumer’s recent InStyle cover shoot was started when Dana Duggan, the South Shore Swimwear designer, had something to say about Schumer gracing the cover in a white swimsuit. Her comment was, “Come on now! You could not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should be in a swimsuit.”

That comment raised the ire of many of the magazine’s readers who were quick to point out that not all women come in size 2 and that swimwear is worn by everyone. Duggan doubled down in the face of the responses, citing freedom of speech and, to add insult to injury, noted that Schumer looked “like a pig.” She also responded to a Huffington Post follow up and didn’t back down.

“I appreciate the free press. It’s called Freedom of Speech. I can have my opinion and you can have yours. I’m tired of the media and publications trying to push the FAT agenda. It’s not healthy and it’s not pretty. What is wrong with featuring healthy and fit cover models?”

This isn’t the first time that Schumer has had to deal with body shamers. She was included in Glamour magazine’s plus-size issue which made her question what message was being sent. She wears a size 6 or a size 8, and she felt that including her sent a negative image to girls or women who read the magazine. According to a study by the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology and Education in 2016, the average size that women wear in the United States is 16.

Amy Schumer Gets a Lot of Flak

Amy is no stranger to criticism, however. Most recently, her comedy special on Netflix has drawn a lot of negative comments. The Leather Special debuted on Netflix in early March of 2017, and the rating on Netflix by most users is at one or zero stars. A report by Decider points out that a large percentage of the reviews are written by people who claim to be Amy Schumer fans. However, a closer examination of reviews throws that into question. The Wrap points out that the special received over 900 ratings in its premiere week, more than double the number of reviews for Trevor Noah’s special that premiered a month earlier.

To compound this, various alt-right subreddits are encouraging people to go to her various works and post 1-star ratings. To be more succinct, there are four specific calls on Reddit’s /r/The_Donald subreddit for users to give the new comedy special a 1-star rating.

For her part, Amy Schumer seems to take it mostly in stride as the cost of doing business in a field where online trolls are able to harass a person with minimal fear of consequences, hiding behind a keyboard and the oft-spouted First Amendment’s freedom of speech shield. She responded to the harassment about her comedy special with an Instagram post where she said in part the following.

“I am so proud of my special and grateful to all the people spreading love on line about it. I am the first female comic who is selling out arenas all over the world and so grateful for that… The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do…And I want to thank them. It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave. It reminds me what I’m saying is effective and bring more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going…So this post has nothing against the trolls. I thank you trolls so much. It fills me with hope and power to see you all furiously posting so as always accuse me of whatever lies you want. Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead. I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth.”

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]