Best Horror Movies 2017: Three Highly-Rated Titles New To On Demand [April 2017]

If you’re looking for the best horror movies of 2017, then On Demand has a few new titles for your genre needs. Last month, On Demand provided a few horror movies of 2017 — like Don’t Kill It, The Devil’s Candy, and American Fable— that genre fans loved, and April continues to roll in the hits. Whether you are looking for a supernatural tale, a zombie flick, or a chilling horror story that will leave you on the edge of your seat, On Demand has some of the best movies of 2017 for your viewing pleasure.

House on Willow Street

A young woman (Katherine) is kidnapped by three perpetrators, and unbeknownst to them, their would-be victim is possessed by a demon. The kidnappers are hoping for a hefty ransom; what they get instead is paranormal horror.

It’s difficult to make an original possession movie these days, since modern horror movies of the subgenre are often rehashed ideas from years gone by, but writer and director Alastair Orr (Indigenous) delivers just that. Horror fans will enjoy seeing Sharni Vinson (You’re Next) portray Hazel, the kidnappers’ leader, and Carlyn Burchell (Eyewitness series) as Katherine is, at times, utterly creepy. Littered with terrifying imagery, genuine suspense, and a few jump-scare moments, House on Willow Street is one of the most unique horror movies of 2017.

Here Alone

Ann, a young woman in upstate New York, struggles to survive in the wilderness after an epidemic has transformed most of society into zombie-like creatures.

Rod Blackhurst, of the highly acclaimed Netflix documentary Amanda Knox, directs this captivating film starring Lucy Walters (Lies I Told My Little Sister), Shane West (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), and Adam David Thompson (A Walk Among the Tombstones). Like many popular horror flicks, this film received mixed reviews from the critics but the majority of audiences loved it. The New York Times describes one of the most engaging horror movies of 2017.

“Given the familiarity of its premise — a handful of survivors brave the aftermath of a deadly, rage-inducing virus — ‘Here Alone’ is unexpectedly engaging. More psychodrama than postapocalyptic adventure, the movie parcels out its scares in small, effective jolts, delivering just enough menace to remind us of the stakes. “Softly lighted and bleakly bucolic, [this movie] sacrifices momentum for a dreamy tension that tightens…”

Split

When Split was released in January of 2017, it quickly became one of the most talked about horror movies of the last several years. M. Night Shyamalan wrote and directed this film that many are calling a masterpiece, and not since the Sixth Sense have viewers been so rapt by one of his film’s endings. Audiences and critics alike largely raved for Split, and Rotten Tomatoes provides the premise for one of the best horror movies of 2017.

“While the mental divisions of those with dissociative identity disorder have long fascinated and eluded science, it is believed that some can also manifest unique physical attributes for each personality, a cognitive and physiological prism within a single being. Though Kevin has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey, Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him – as well as everyone around him – as the walls between his compartments shatter apart.”

James McAvoy’s (X-Men: Days of Future Past) portrayal of Kevin has been described as brilliant and chilling. And per their usual, Ana Taylor-Joy (The Witch) and Betty Buckley (Carrie 1976) give shining performances. This thought-provoking film masterfully blends the genres of drama, thriller, fantasy, and horror. Many viewers said they were emotionally moved, and some said they were physically moved — to the edge of their seats.

With titles like House on Willow Street, Here Alone, and Split, some of the best horror movies of 2017 are On Demand.

[Featured Image by Universal Pictures, IFC Midnight, and Vertical Entertainment]