Emma Stone Responded To That ‘La La Land’ Promposal – What Did She Say?

Emma Stone has millions of admirers, fans all eager for just a brief bit of attention from the La La Land actress, and she certainly can’t send of a personalized response to everyone who reaches out to her. Emma wouldn’t have time for acting, if she tried. However, one Phoenix teen did get a personal response from Ms. Stone, when he created the perfect La La Land prom invitation and sent it off to the actress. While Emma may not have given him the response he had been hoping for, she did send of something to make his day that much brighter, nonetheless.

La La Land Inspires A Promposal For Emma Stone

La La Land was one of 2016’s biggest blockbusters, so it’s not surprising that it’s already figuring heavily in prom themes for the coming year, but, as CBS News reports, one Phoenix teen get the jump on the competition. Recreating a scene from La La Land, Jacob Staudenmaier hoped to entice the film’s star, Emma Stone, to join him for his senior prom.

The Arcadia High School teen hoped Stone would agree to be his prom date, after seeing him perform “Another Day of Sun” from the film.

“I decided to ask Emma Stone to prom by recreating the opening scene from La La Land, her most recent movie,” Staudenmaier wrote. “I rewrote the lyrics to the song myself and directed the video and did the choreography too, but thank you so much to all the friends and adults who came out to help make it happen.”

Jacob’s La La Land has gone viral, shared countless times on social media sites, and the Arcadia student was hopeful that so much attention would compel Emma to grant him the date. Even if Stone declines, Jacob has had the support of his high school class, his family, and his friends, so his love for La La Land will surely endure.

Emma Stone Melts Hearts With Her Response To Jacob Staudenmaier’s Promposal

Ms. Stone said no. That shouldn’t come as a big surprise, but, as People reports, it’s the way in which the La La Land actress turned Jacob down that merits attention. Another actress might have given the standard “I’d like to, but I’m busy” line or simply ignored the invite altogether, but Emma Stone proved she’s a class above the rest by making a genuine response to her hopeful prom suitor.

Emma had written Jacob a personal response, one which he shared with the television watching public, during a visit to Good Morning, America.

“JACOB, thanks for making the greatest proposal I’ve ever received,” Emma began her letter.

“I can’t tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I’m grateful you thought of me. THANK YOU. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma.”

After reading the letter, Staudenmaier explained that he was inspired by an Arcadia classmate, who had sent a similar promposal to Miley Cyrus. Jacob added that he loves La La Land and has long been an admirer of Emma Stone, so he felt hopeful that she might be able to attend his senior prom. While the rejection was certainly a disappointment, Stone’s personal letter will be cherished by Jacob.

The film Emma Stone mentioned may be The Favourite, which follows the political scheming that took place during the reign of Queen Anne, the last monarch of the House of Stuarts. The Yorgos Lanthimos historical drama stars Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, and Nicholas Hoult and is scheduled for a 2018 theatrical release.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]