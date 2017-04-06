Angelina Jolie Did Not Forbid Children From Contacting Brad Pitt, Likely Not Dating Tom Cruise [Debunked]

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in the middle of a difficult custody battle and divorce proceedings since Jolie announced their split back in September. Unfortunately, this has meant that the estranged couple are now the subject of ongoing fabrications spurred on by numerous tabloids and media sites.

Initially, the former couple were in the spotlight for surprising events that involved a launched FBI investigation against Brad Pitt after the actor was alleged to have lunged at their 15-year-old son Maddox while intoxicated. Pitt has been cleared of all charges and the two have since sealed court documents to keep their courtroom drama from finding its way into the headlines.

Brad Pitt makes somewhat rare public appearance at Hollywood premiere since his split with Angelina Jolie https://t.co/hBWvBo1wUg pic.twitter.com/VyHwDTXabu — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2017

Since this occurred in January, it seems that tabloids have been digging for more dirt yet have only come up with some untrue claims. One such claim is that Jolie has been keeping her children from talking to their father. Gossip Cop relays the falsities that were published by National Enquirer.

“…the actress doesn’t allow her six kids to keep their phones when they’re alone because she doesn’t want them calling their dad in private. A so-called ‘source’ tells the magazine, in bizarrely unnatural language, ‘It’s so sad! Brad literally cries himself to sleep because she won’t allow the six tykes, 8 through 15, any unsupervised phone/face time, despite admitting on TV he’s a ‘wonderful father.'”

The apparent source goes on to insist that Jolie is fearful that Brad is attempting to be a parent even when apart from the kids via text and phone; therefore, the actress has allegedly taken the kids’ phones away so that Pitt cannot have an influence on them.

However, a reliable source who is close to the Allied star states that the claims are completely untrue. In fact, it has seemed as though Jolie and Pitt are taking a more unified front when it comes to the children seeing as the couple is staying connected through their French property Chateau Miraval at which they produce olive oil and wine. The former couple have reportedly decided to continue a joint effort to continue their business for the sake of their children.

The Daily Mail shares details about the recent news shared by the vintner of the estate.

“There had been speculation they intended to offload their Chateau in the South Of France. But now estate vintner Charles Perrin has revealed to Agence France Presse that estranged couple Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad Pitt, 53, will not be selling Chateau Marmont, which they have owned for three years. Not only that, but the estate, which produces wines, has recently begun selling gourmet olive oil.”

Although there was initially a rumor swirling that Brad and Angelina were selling the chateau, the vintner has put that all to rest, yet one new rumor has cropped up regarding Jolie’s love life. The actress has been rumored to be dating a number of different men since the split from Brad, and Pitt has been linked falsely to a couple of women as well. The latest involves a possible romance brewing between Jolie and Top Gun star Tom Cruise. Once again, however, it is the dubious National Enquirer that has perpetuated this claim as Yahoo relays.

“…while Ange and Tom’s meetings at the Scientology headquarters in England started in a professional sense to discuss a new film project, things quickly escalated after the pair ended up ‘hitting it off’. While the tabloid adds that ‘Angie’s been super stealthy” about her possible new romance, it “sweetens’ things that ex Brad is bothered by it – he and Tom reportedly clashed while filming Interview with the Vampire in 1994.”

It’s completely unlikely that this rumor is true, based on the tabloid’s track record.

