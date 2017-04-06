Rumors about Hugh Hefner’s health have been swirling around for quite a while now and were sparked at least in part by the lack of public sightings of the 90-year-old Playboy magazine creator. His youngest son, Cooper Hefner, decided now is the time to speak up about the condition of his dad’s health.

Hugh Hefner’s 25-year-old son believes people began thinking his dad was experiencing declining health because he stepped away from the daily operations of Playboy. Cooper went on to admit his father has a really bad back but insists aches and pains like that happen when you are 90. The magazine founder turns 91 in three days.

“He’s doing fine,” Cooper Hefner said during an interview with E! News. “My dad has always made the joke that if the mansion was your house, why would you want to leave.”

Actress Kendra Wilkinson, a former romantic interest of the magazine founder as well as a former Playboy Mansion resident, said she worries “every day” that Hefner will pass away.

“He’s at that age and I’m not going to lie, every day I open up my social media and I pray that I don’t see what we think might happen,” the actress added. “He honestly is my family. I don’t even know how to say it. He’s an angel to me in my life. The day that comes will be devastating for me and my family.”

Hefner’s son maintains his dad is still living a very fun and active life inside the famous mansion. On New Year’s Eve in 2012, Hugh turned Crystal Harris into Crystal Hefner when they exchanged vows inside the luxurious Holmby Hills Playboy Mansion.

Cooper Hefner’s mother is Kimberly Conrad. His parents broke up when he was only eight years old. Conrad, who was a model, was treated to a house next door to the Playboy Mansion to live in with Cooper and his brother. Both of the boys had a bedroom in each of their parent’s home.

“When my dad had parties, we stayed at our mom’s. As my brother and I got a bit older, around 14 or 15, we’d try to sneak into the parties but often we’d end up being chased by security,” Hefner’s son said during an interview with Metro.

Cooper went on to say the schoolmates of the Hefner children always wanted to come to their house to hang out. During their younger years, the big draw for the pals of the children was the zoo housing monkeys, exotic birds, and other animals. The youngest Hefner son said it might come as a surprise, but they all did function like a normal family at least 50 percent of the time.

Hugh Hefner’s other children include Christie Hefner, Marston Hefner, and David Hefner. In addition to Kimberly Conrad and Crystal Harris, Hugh Hefner has also been married to Millie Williams, his first wife.

Last fall, Hugh Hefner addressed the rumors about his declining health in a tweet, MSN notes.

“I wish the tabloids had informed me a little earlier in the week that I’m sick. I might have cancelled my weekend plans.”

Hugh Hefner is the focus of a new 10-part Amazon documentary based on the life of the Playboy founder. American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story premieres Friday on the Amazon Prime streaming service.

What do you think about Hugh Hefner’s great success after launching Playboy magazine and his life now on the eve of his 91st birthday?

