Carly Waddell, Evan Bass Give Wedding Update, Talk Future Plans

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are the only couple from Bachelor in Paradise last summer that is still together. They are doing great, and a lot of people didn’t think these two would last. Now, Carly and Evan are talking to E! and even sharing when they plan to get married and more. This couple says they are more in love now than when on the show, and it sounds like things just keep getting better for them. Here is what Carly had to say about how they are doing.

“I think that relationship wise, we’re definitely more in love than we ever were before. I think we fall more for each other every day which is fun. It was always good, [but] it’s just that as we got to know each other better and better. We fell for each other even harder. We’ve never had a bad spell. It’s always been consistently good.”

Evan Bass feels that having his sons around helps to keep things fun for them. He shared that they have great conversations and are just living normal lives now that they aren’t on Bachelor in Paradise. Evan loves that Carly is so open, and she went on to say that say what she likes about Evan. Carly said, “I think he’s just very accepting. I have lots of flaws, and he really just accepts them…He’s just very nonjudgmental, which is super important in a relationship with anyone, and it’s really nice to have with your spouse.”

When it comes to their wedding, Carly shared that they will have a wedding date set within the next few weeks, and they will be getting married this year. It does sound like they won’t be waiting long to tie the knot. Wells Adams is going to be a groomsman, and Carly said that Jade Tolbert and Juelia Kinney would both be bridesmaids for their big wedding. They didn’t admit to a television wedding for sure but shared that it could happen, and they will let everyone know in a few weeks. The fans would love to see Carly and Evan tie the knot on television.

They even plan to have children together and are hoping for a girl. Carly Waddell had her eggs frozen, so with help from science, the pair can make sure they have a girl if that is what they want to do. It sounds like things are going great with her being a stepmom. They want at least two more children within the next few years.

Jade Roper reveals she told Carly Waddell about her pregnancy before her parents! Details –> https://t.co/kt5uFIQYIW #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/wY8mY0SFBU — The Bachelor Fansite (@BachelrWetpaint) March 27, 2017

They actually took things slow with Carly moving in and said that she doesn’t live with his sons yet. It sounds like she lives at Evans, but not when the boys are there. She said, “We just wanted to give that it’s proper time. I feel so fulfilled being a part of Evan’s family, and I think that we just really gave it time and eased into it and let everyone kind of feel it out, and that is what really worked for us. We never pushed anything, we never jumped in too fast.”

At first, Carly Waddell wasn’t sure that Evan was the guy for her, but she gave him a chance, and it all worked out in the end. These two do seem like the perfect match.

Are you shocked that Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are still together and doing so well? Do you think they are a perfect match? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts and don’t miss Bachelor in Paradise when it returns for another season this summer on ABC.

[Featured Image By Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Leisure Opportunities]