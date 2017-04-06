Bonner Bolton Will Show Off His Abs On ‘Dancing With The Stars’—For A Price

Bonner Bolton is about to pull out the big guns. The pro bull rider, who’s partnered with pro dancer Sharna Burgess on this season’s Dancing With the Stars, will bare (almost) all in an attempt to get votes on the celebrity ballroom competition. If he makes it to the next week on Dancing With the Stars, Bonner will be going shirtless.

“He’s just sexy to look at!” Bolton’sr’s partner told ET in a Facebook Live segment.

“I’m not really one for [having my partner] shirtless all the time, or trying to be overly sexy with the costumes, but it’s gonna come. Bonner has such a gorgeous body. I think everyone is waiting for it.”

Sharna joked that she is holding Bonner’s buff bod hostage.

“If you want abs, you have to vote!” the DWTS pro teased.

Bonner also teased a potential ab sighting. Bolton took to Twitter to ask fans to vote for Team Diamonds and Denim if they want to see him shirtless.

Bolton and Burgess suffered a bit of setback last week after they landed at the bottom of the leaderboard—alongside fellow low scorers Mr. T and Charo—after their Vegas Night Charleston. Sharna called the unexpected dance “a huge curveball,” and even called out the fact that some of the moves required of the complicated dance were impossible for Bonner to do.

“I did not expect to have the Charleston thrown at me so early in the season,” Burgess told ET.

“To be honest, it was a huge curve ball. An interesting choice for a man that’s broken his neck only 12 months ago, considering it’s lifts and tricks and a lot of things we can’t do. It did feel a little bit unfair. I don’t think anyone really took in that [factor], like, ‘This is going to be really difficult for this guy [who was once paralyzed].'”

Sharna revealed that Bonner wakes up in pain and it never goes away so she has to help him “manage” it so he can get through a week of DWTS rehearsals. And while she can’t control what dances the couple are assigned, the pro dancer knows she has a secret weapon with Bonner Bolton’s smoldering body.

Bonner previously told GQ he grew up doing a lot of isometric exercises and “cowboy work” while working on his family’s farm. Bolton also stays fit with swimming, snowboarding, wake boarding, Tai Chi, hot yoga and P90x workouts.

Bolton’s diet consists of foods like bacon and eggs, tilapia, and salad, but he has also been known to down a dozen oysters before a big bull ride.

“They’re light but loaded with protein—they give you that extra drive and grit,” Bonner revealed. “They’re like a superfood.”

Bolton, who will most likely relive his tragic bull riding accident on Dancing With the Stars’ upcoming personal stories week, recently told reporters he thought he was dying after he was thrown from a bull in January 2016.

After he was bucked off the bull, Bolton landed on his head and his C2 vertebrae cracked, paralyzing him from the neck down. Bonner miraculously recovered 24 hours later and went on to receive spinal fusion surgery.

So blessed to be alive and getting to do what I love again with all my friends and for my over all good health! Thank God my collar bone is healed as I am able to still ride Coming back this weekend at PBR Tucson AZ, want to say thank you to God my family and friends for your support and my sponsors @boot_barn_official @br4ssinc @truehonor @sayiwont @teampbr 87.5 on Painkiller of Exclusive Genetics for the win in round 1. photo credit: Andy Watson

“The doctor that did my surgery told me I’m an inspiration to everyone who’s ever sustained a spinal injury, and it’s a true miracle what’s happened to me,” Bonner said, according to Fox News. “I [believed] I was dying the day it happened and I was saying my last prayer.”

Take a look at the video below to see Bonner Bolton on Dancing With the Stars.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT]