Darksaber ‘Star Wars’ Story Suggests Mandalorian Blood Ties Between Obi-Wan Kenobi/Rey?

A Darksaber Star Wars story would be an exciting addition to the proposed expansion of the Lucas-verse. This is a piece of lore brought about in the Star Wars Rebels series as of late, and it made its first appearance in The Clone Wars. But what if this unique artifact was brought into the cinematic universe of Lucasfilm?

Could Mandalorian Culture Tie To The Cinematic Lucas-Verse?

What really comes to mind is the story behind the Darksaber. A Star Wars story about this in the cinematic universe would indeed be exciting considering that Obi-Wan Kenobi had taken on a lover in The Clone Wars by the name of Duchess Satine of Mandalore. According to Inverse, this connection to the Mandalorian culture fuels serious fan theories regarding Rey’s blood ties to Ben, should any exist.

There was also an older book named after the weapon, but it is not considered canon since Disney took over.

“The Mandalorian connection alone has been enough to fuel certain fan theories that Obi-Wan and Satine has a secret child (that maybe Obi-Wan didn’t know about) and that child is in fact … Sabine Wren from Rebels. The theory goes that Sabine could then be the mother of Rey from The Force Awakens, which would in fact make Rey a Kenobi by blood.”

Since Rey exists in the cinematic Lucas-verse, this would possibly be a juicy piece of information should it turn out to be true. Could this tie-in be likely, and could this also give the Mandalorian culture more exposure in future Star Wars movies?

Enter Tiya Sircar, a voice actress for Sabine in the Rebels animated series. She made a statement regarding this and mentioned that Ezra Bridger and Sabine, although they are significant characters, will probably not have a romance. It would make sense to assume this, but Tiya said it doesn’t have to be that way all the time.

“Because there’s a young female character and a young male character, they must eventually have a romantic relationship? It doesn’t always have to go that way.”

Regardless of Sircar’s statement, what if they do have a romance anyway? And if they don’t, will Sabine acquire another force sensitive lover? Either way, there’s a hazy mystery between that generation of Jedi from Rebels that has brought on the speculation of Rey being born of Sabine.

Do you think Lucasfilm will create something in the cluster of the unknown to develop a story arc with the Mandalorian race and that of Rey’s origins?

The Star Wars Darksaber/Mandalorian Roots

For those unfamiliar with this piece of weaponry, a Star Wars Rebels preview gave viewers a taste of the weapon in use in “Trails of the Darksaber”. There’s also a bit of history where in Rebels, Fenn Rau talks to Kanan of the Darksaber’s history. It is considered a one-of-a-kind weapon created over a 1,000 years ago, and the person who created it was also the first Mandalorian inducted into the Jedi Order. He went by the name of Tarre Vizsla. When he had passed away, the Jedis kept it in their temple.

Mandalorian members later liberated the Darksaber from the temple and used it for the purposes of unification and had stricken down those who had opposed them. The legend continued citing that they had ruled Mandalore while having that blade in their possession.

Now that Sabine has it, Fenn said that Sabine had given it to Kanan for safe keeping. The Mandalorian had surmised her action was for the purpose of not having to deal with its responsibility.

In The Clone Wars, Ben Kenobi battles against House Vizsla, who tells Ben about the Darksaber’s origins as well.

That said, could you see Lucasfilm weaving a story out of all this and into the cinematic universe. Perhaps first teased in the main saga and then later in a Boba Fett solo movie? It was suggested that Lukeskywalker could be figuring out his Jedi roots, so could his backstory that brought him to isolation at the Jedi temple where he met Rey have anything to do with the aforementioned ties?

