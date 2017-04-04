Rita Ora Shows As Much Skin As Possible On Maldives Holiday

Rita Ora has been enjoying her Maldives vacation. She has been taking a break after working on her new album, appearing on America’s Next Top Model, and promoting Fifty Shades Darker. For the past few days, Rita has been baring skin and teasing her fans on social media. Some of her posts are so racy that they look as if she’s nude. It’s as if Rita has been pushing the boundaries to see how far she can go.

According to The Sun, Rita Ora gave fans a good morning when she shared a bikini selfie on Snapchat amid her holiday in the Maldives. The singer showed off her body in a white string bikini. Ora simply captioned the post, “morning.” Ora has been spending time in the luxurious and exotic location with her friends.

The singer’s social media posts have been causing a stir. Rita has been sharing various vacation photos and her latest selfie is her raciest yet. In the photo, Rita is seen sitting in a dress but suffers a wardrobe malfunction by showing off her underwear. Rita doesn’t seem to mind as she looks seductively into the camera, reports the Daily Star.

Earlier this week, Ora shared a series of photos that showed off her tiny swimwear collection. In some of her Instagram and Snapchat posts, the “Body On Me” singer is zoomed in at her legs in her leopard one-piece swimsuit, giving her fans an intimate look at her bathing suit. She’s been panning the camera to her body as she shows off her black-and-red striped Stella McCartney bikini and her neon yellow Louis Vuitton bikini.

On Wednesday, March 29, Rita ditched her bra and donned a pair of pasties while partying with her friends. Rita was photographed wearing nothing but a purple mesh top and a pair of purple pasties with a silver metallic miniskirt that was zipped up her hip. She accessorized her look with fuchsia lipstick and sparkly eyeshadow.

According to The Sun, Towie star Vas J Morgan posted the photo – taken back in 2015 – on his Instagram account and wrote the caption, “Show me your friends and I’ll tell you your future.”

During her holiday, the former America’s Next Top Model host has been snorkeling, swimming with dolphins, and playing tennis in the hot island. Before Ora flew down to the Indian Ocean, she was seen having an alcohol-fueled night out with her sister Elena. The pair were seen partying at various clubs in Kensington, according to The Sun. Ora’s latest party pics came after it was announced that Tyra Banks will be replacing her on America’s Next Top Model after just one season.

The singer is now focused on her music career. Rita is getting ready to drop a new single this month, reports Idolator. She has been working hard on the follow-up to her 2012 debut, Ora.

“I’ve worked with some incredible people, like Stargate, and I’ve really taken it back into time,” she told Billboard recently. “Even Nile Rodgers put down some cool guitar riffs on there… I wrote everything on this record, it’s all live music, obviously mixed with some great beats. It’s all about melody and my love for soul and harmonies. It’s the first time I’ve ever been proud of my music.”

The “Hot Right Now” singer also revealed that her music is based on London’s music scene.

“Being from the U.K., and having that love for grime music and English rap, the Skeptas and the Giggs of the world that we’ve got [representing for] our youth, that is very important to me. There’s a song called ‘I’m Not Afraid,’ that talks about everything that people may think I’ve run away from. There’s a song called ‘Soul Survivor.’ It’s not a dwelling record — this is a happy record. It’s about breaking through. It’s like a rebirth.”

