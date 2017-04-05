Brad Pitt Extreme Weight Loss Rumors Soar: ‘Gaunt’ Actor ‘Wasting Away’ Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce?

For the first weeks after the news broke that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were splitting, neither was seen much in public. Now, however, Pitt has resurfaced to soaring concern about his appearance. Brad is garnering descriptions such as “gaunt” and “scary skinny,” leading to speculation that the famous actor’s weight loss results from the drama of his divorce.

Pitt appears to be “wasting away,” reported Radar Online, noting that the actor has sparked “new health concerns” as a result of his extreme weight loss. Seen during a recent outing in Los Angeles, Pitt was almost “unrecognizable,” an eyewitness told the media outlet.

“To be honest, I wasn’t even sure that it was [Brad Pitt]. He looked so thin.”

In addition, the onlooker described Brad as looking “sick,” admitting to feeling “shocked” at the sight of how much weight Pitt reportedly has lost.

“I thought that he looked really solemn,” added the eyewitness. “Also the way he was walking, he was kind of skulking, just an odd mysterious shuffling. It didn’t seem like he was happy, kind of down on his luck and upset.”

Gaunt Brad Pitt looks a shadow of his former self in shock new pictures https://t.co/etZBVE8ycc pic.twitter.com/W2u37C9kdB — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 30, 2017

In shocking new photos, Brad looked “gaunt,” noted the Daily Mail. At 53, the father of six with Angelina Jolie reportedly has been spending up to 15 hours a day inside a Los Angeles art studio.

Seen arriving at the studio recently, Pitt “looked incredibly thin and downcast,” according to the publication, which speculated that his “shockingly thin and gaunt” state results from the toll of his divorce with Jolie, 41, and a “broken heart.”

Rarely appearing in the spotlight these days, Pitt is devoting himself to crafting a sculpture. His pal, British artist Thomas Houseago, has been helping with his art. The actor reportedly has been hiding out in the studio for hours, sometimes until the wee hours of the morning, listening to playlists of sad songs, reported the media outlet.

With the exception of a short, surprise appearance at the Golden Globes on January 8, Brad has steered clear of his usual spotlight red carpet appearances. Even though he was one of the producers on the Best Picture winner Moonlight, Pitt skipped the Oscars and spent the day in the studio, watching the award ceremony later on TV, according to insiders cited by the Daily Mail.

While Brad reportedly has been holed up in that studio, Angelina Jolie recently came back to Los Angeles after she and the couple’s six children (Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox, Maddox, and Pax) traveled to Europe. Angelina spoke in London about the need to focus on documenting and prosecuting crimes of rape and sexual violence during war. Also, Jolie and the children traveled to Cambodia for the premiere of her new movie, First They Killed My Father, about the brutal Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, a source told the publication that Brad has been riding a motorbike or driving himself to the studio in Los Angeles late in the morning to work on his project.

“[Brad] spends all night working on his art and listening to emotional songs.”

Although those around him are aware that his studio time is “related to what’s going on with him personally,” the insider revealed that “nobody says anything,” noting that Pitt is a “quiet guy” and “very humble.”

Brad is focusing on art amid reports that he seemed to be “looking lost” at one point in Santa Barbara, where he has owned a beach house for years, according to the media outlet. The actor was seen purchasing new clothes at a store there, then meandering around town appearing to be lost before showing up at a supermarket, where he stared at baskets, according to an observer.

“My co worker saw Brad Pitt at the store … he was staring at fruit baskets for thirty minutes lmao,” posted a Twitter user.

As for why Brad reportedly has so much free time, he recently completed the film War Machine, directed by David Michod. The trailer for the Netflix project was recently unveiled.

In addition to acting, Pitt has immersed himself as a producer on various projects with his production company, Plan B. The divorce drama continues, in the wake of the announcement of his separation from Jolie in September, and it has not yet been finalized.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]