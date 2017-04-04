Suge Knight revealed that Reggie White, Jr. and Sharitha Knight were the people behind the murder of Tupac Shakur. Suge claimed that he was the real target of the feud and not Tupac. After about 20 years, the rapper’s assassinators were revealed after Knight’s lawyer signed an affidavit in a documentary about Tupac’s death. The crime was perpetrated in order to take charge of Knight and Tupac’s label: Death Row Records. Even if he is behind bars, Suge Knight revealed that Reggie White, Jr. and Sharitha Knight were the people who killed Tupac.

Is the documentary true regarding about the true killers?

Aye, says Suge. Tupac Shakur’s death has left fans baffled over the true killers of the rapper’s death. On September 7, 1996, Tupac was fatally shot by four bullets after a Cadillac pulled up right next to his car. It has caused quite a commotion with people making up their own sides of the story like Tupac being a member of a clashing gang or faking his own death and moving to Cuba.

The BMW that Tupac was riding in when he was fatally shot is now officially up for sale and is currently listed at a steep $1.5 million. pic.twitter.com/fh6gF1fwSh — Tupac (@TupacShakurTS) February 26, 2017

However, those rumors can rest now as Suge Knight reveals Reggie White, Jr. and ex-wife Sharitha Knight as the people who killed Tupac. A new documentary film titled Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton claims that Suge Knight was the real target of the murder and not Tupac. Enclosed in the signed affidavit, Suge’s lawyer Thaddeus Culpepper wrote that “Knight has known for many years that Reggie white Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight.”

It’s definitely confirmed, peeps! Aside from revealing the real perpetrators of the murder, the documentary explains the real reason why they wanted to murder Suge Knight: Reggie and Sharitha wanted to get their hands on the label and its property rights.

“Suge wasn’t divorced yet and if he died in that hit, she’d get most of everything…SO she went to White, Jr. who was in charge of Death Row and ran it while Suge is in prison,” said Former LAPD detective Russell Poole in an interview with Vice in 2015.

White, Jr. denied these allegations and eerily told AllHipHop that the people who accused him of Shakur’s murder had all died in the previous decade. He added, “I believe in karma. All these people are dropping dead. I keep telling people God don’t like ugly. I hope people learn a lesson from this.”

Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton

Marion “Suge” Knight insisted that he was the real target of the 1996 fatal shooting which cost Tupac Shakur his life. He added that the former Death Row Records security chief White was also involved in the Bigge-Smalls murder case. The rapper, who is currently in jail serving his sentence for murder and attempted murder charges, has previously refused to mention the shooter’s name or give any hint of the suspect’s identity.

https://t.co/xkrnkT2zXE #SugeKnight claims his ex-wife and former security chief 'killed #TupacShakur and insists HE was the real target' — Dan's New Music News (@dandanmusicman) April 4, 2017

But, on Monday, Suge Knight reveals Reggie White, Jr. and ex-wife Sharitha Knight as the people who killed Tupac. It appears he has a change of heart after learning of the “salient points” in the documentary.

Filmmaker Richard Bond said, “When our book came out and we’re working on the movie, we gave the salient points of the book to Thaddeus Culpepper, who read them to Suge Knight.”

Upon hearing the of the documentary’s accurate chronicle of events, Suge was so surprised that they were to able to get it right and he exclaimed, “Who the hell are these guys?”

An insider close to Suge admitted that the theories were true and told the directors that the 50-year-old rapper was so intrigued that he sent his private investigators to find out how the people behind the documentary were able to know the truth. Death Row Records, who was owned by Tupac and co-founded by Suge and Dr. Dre, was the main reason for the feud which led to the shooting with Sharitha Knight orchestrating the crime.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]