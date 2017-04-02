Bella Hadid Reportedly Having A Hard Time Moving On From The Weeknd

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd split back in November 2016. But, apparently, the model is having a hard time moving on from her “Starboy” boyfriend. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, moved on easily with his new girlfriend Selena Gomez. A new report published on Thursday, March 30 revealed Bella is having a problem doing the same and has turned down guys left and right.

According to Hollywood Life, Bella Hadid is turning down every hot guy who asks her out. She certainly has no problem finding a new boyfriend. But, Hadid is not interested in anyone who’s asked out her out so far. An insider revealed to the celebrity gossip blog as to why Hadid is having such a hard time moving on. The alleged snitch also revealed that Hadid, 21, and The Weeknd, 27, actually split a month earlier than it was previously assumed.

“Everyone wants to date Bella [Hadid]. She gets asked out like ten times a day. Her friends are all trying to set her up, too, but so far, she’s turning everyone down. She’s just not ready and she has no interest. She’s still getting over her [October] breakup from The Weeknd. He obviously has no problem moving on, but she’s not built that way. It’s going to take time and she’s okay with that.”

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez, 24, have been taking their romance around the world. She just joined him in Brazil and Argentina, where they were photographed looking cozy and happy together. Gomez has been following The Weeknd on his Starboy World Tour. The two were first spotted kissing in Los Angeles back in January.

As for Bella, she hasn’t been linked to anyone since the breakup. She’s been focused on her friends, family, and her modeling career. She was able to pour herself into her work for the various Fashion Week shows in February and March. Now that Bella has a little time to herself, she’s using it to spend time with loved ones instead.

According to Mail Online, Hadid has been caught off guard with Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s fast-paced romance. That was because, during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Hadid and the singer had a moment on stage. According to previous reports, the model has not moved on from her split with The Weeknd. Leaked photos showed Hadid looking at a photo of her and the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer on a private plane to the VS Fashion Show, which took place in Paris.

She has since spoken out about their split. In her candid cover story with Teen Vogue, Bella admitted that he was her first real boyfriend and her first serious relationship. She also admits that dealing with a split in the spotlight it’s not that easy. Bella also addressed the time that she and The Weeknd crossed paths on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk.

“It was my first breakup – or second, next to the horse – and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through.”

She didn’t just lose her first love, she also lost the love of her life: a horse named Lego. After her ongoing battle with Lyme disease that interrupted her equestrian Olympic dreams, she had to part ways with her beloved horse.

“I rotated between a few horses that could jump higher or whatever. But Lego was my main, my ride or die,” Bella says wistfully. “When I had to sell him, it was like a breakup! I was really traumatized. You can ask any equestrian: You develop a crazy, emotional connection with this animal. When you’re riding a horse, they have full control over you, and they can literally kill you in a second, so you build a trust with them.”

She’s clearly dealing with a lot of heartbreak at the moment. It’s no wonder why Thorne doesn’t want to focus on dating or anything else.

[Featured image by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Chrome Hearts]