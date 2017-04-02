Bae Suzy’s JYP Entertainment Contract Ends, Idol-Actress Undecided On Renewing

When it comes to girl groups in the K-pop industry today, JYP Entertainment is sitting on top of the world with Twice. The nine-member girl group consisting of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu have dominated the K-pop scene since their debut back in 2015 with their debut title track song “Like OOH-AHH.” Since then, they followed up with three more K-pop comebacks featuring three title track songs, “Cheer Up,” “TT,” and “Knock Knock.” All have been successful.

In some ways, JYP Entertainment is fortunate that Twice is doing well because their other girl groups are either unknown in status or officially disbanded. Wonder Girls was probably the biggest blow for them when it was reported that only Yubin and Hyerim would renw their contracts with the entertainment label and agency.

Now JYP Entertainment might potentially lose another major talent: Bae Suzy. It has been reported that Suzy’s contract with JYP Entertainment has officially expired and she remains undecided if she wants to renew.

As of April 1 KST, Bae Su Ji — better known as Bae Suzy or just Suzy — is a free agent as she has neither renewed her contract with JYP Entertainment or signed with anyone else, as reported by AllKpop. However, there is a unique angle or stipulation at the moment as she is still being managed by JYP entertainment, working with their staff and managing team.

It was not explained why Bae Suzy is still working JYP Entertainment’s staff and management team but it is believed it has to do with the fact she is currently filming her K-drama While You Were Sleeping opposite Lee Jong Suk (Pinocchio, W). In it, she plays Nam Hong Ju, a 24-year-old unemployed ex-journalist who lives with her mother and has princess syndrome: dumb, lacks energy, but is still cheerful. She is a huge of fan of Jung Jae Chan (Jong Suk), a 29-year-old rookie prosecutor. Apparently, Hong Ju has the ability to see unfortunate events in her dreams and Jae Chan does all he can to prevent them from coming true.

It is possible both Suzy and JYP Entertainment want to concentrate on finishing up work on the K-drama prior to negotiating a new contract.

It is believed that Bae Suzy will do just fine with any entertainment label and/or agency she signs with as her popularity transcends who she works under. JYP Entertainment will most likely lose more if they lose Suzy. First and foremost, Miss A might end up disbanding. At this moment, Miss A is a three-member girl group since Meng Jia, better known as Jia, decided not to renew her contract with JYP Entertainment. Ergo, she officially left Miss A in the process. If Suzy decides not to renew with JYP Entertainment either, that will leave only Fei and Min as the only members of Miss A. Unless they follow the example of TVXQ, the lack of members will most likely result in disbandment.

Let’s not forget that Bae Suzy’s solo career is very profitable too. She is often known these days for her duets with other musical acts. “Dream” is a duet with Baekhyun of EXO and “Wait For Your Love” is a duet with Park Won. Also, she has a fruitful acting career with roles in the K-movie Architecture 101 and K-dramas Dream High and Uncontrollably Fond being the most popular.

Ultimately, we will have to wait and see if Bae Suzy and JYP Entertainment negotiate a new contract or part ways. Until then, it is best for fans, especially those who are Say A (Miss A’s official fan club), to keep supporting Suzy while she is acting. One of the best ways to show support is to watch her last K-drama Uncontrollably Fond which can be viewed in its entirety depending on region on DramaFever and Viki.

[Featured Image by JYP Entertainment/Screen Capture of Miss A’s M/V for “I Don’t Need A Man”]