Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp: Are The Sexiest Men Alive Dropping Too Much Weight?

Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp have both been selected as People’s Sexiest Man Alive twice each. Few have equaled these two men in the looks or talent departments. Now though fans and journalists are worried about both actors who seem to be dropping too much weight way to fast.

Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp, who are both coincidentally 53 years old, have both been through messy and perhaps even tragic divorces in the past year. Both parallels do seem oddly coincidental, especially considering the rare group of sexiest men alive they both belong to as well. There is speculation that their weight loss is some symptom of heartbreak, but both Depp and Pitt claim to be deliberately trying to lose weight.

Johnny Depp is rumored to be losing weight for one of his upcoming movie roles, while Brad Pitt is said to be dropping the weight as part of a new focus on his health. The video below is expressing the opinion that the weight loss really doesn’t look very healthy on Brad, though. The same kinds of things are also being said of Johnny.

Johnny Depp is reportedly looking “gaunt and drawn,” according to the Daily Mail. Much like Brad Pitt, Johnny is losing weight rather noticeably. Johnny recently attended Lady Gaga’s birthday party and he is reportedly a lot smaller this week than last time he was seen. Depp can be seen briefly in the video below, and his face does look rather gaunt.

Brad Pitt also spotted out this week is likewise evaluated by Daily Mail as “a shadow of his former self” as well as “incredibly thin and downcast.” The Daily Mail speculates that it is the divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie that has Brad Pitt down.’

Both Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp have been out of the public eye recently. Brad Pitt has reportedly been working on sculptures with his friend, artist Thomas Houseago, and trying to relax and get his head together, while he is between films.

Johnny Depp, however, has signed up for at least nine movies coming out in 2017 and 2018. All are in various stages. Some, like Pirates of the Caribbean 5 are completed while others are in early planning. The Jack Sparrow heartthrob has taken on a lot of roles this year. For more information on Johnny Depp movies in 2017 and 2018 see this on the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt seem to be having a lot in common these days, but it isn’t the first time. Both men have experienced being named People’s Sexiest Men Alive twice each. Now that both of these men are 53, it is interesting to look back on those times, not really that long ago when these guys were honored by People Magazine.

Johnny Depp was featured on the cover of People, as the sexiest man alive in both 2003 and 2009. The 2003 honor was rather obviously related to Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl. Jack Sparrow seems to be Depp’s hottest role to date.

Brad Pitt was chosen by People in 2000 and in 1995. The 2000 cover went to Brad Pitt as the “madly in love” newlywed recently married to Jennifer Aniston. The 1995 cover came in the wake of Brad Pitt’s two movies Legends and Interview with a Vampire.

While Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt have many friends, there has never been any account of a friendship between Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp. Why do these guys seem to have so much in common, even losing weight at the same time? It seems strange.

Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp, both twice the sexiest men alive, are still very hot, but why are they both so slim now?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin and Larry Busacca/Getty Images]