Nicki Minaj: Cardi B Penning ‘Shether’ Diss Track With Remy Ma Amid New Feud

Nicki Minaj better prepare herself. According to multiple reports, Cardi B is teaming up with Remy Ma for a diss track that’s already predicted to be much more explosive than “Shether.”

Love & Hip Hop fans were stunned when Nicki Minaj was alleged to have liked a comment on Cardi B’s Instagram page from a user who ridiculed the reality star’s rapping skills, Bossip reports.

It was rather strange for Nicki Minaj to like a comment that was seemingly trying to discredit Cardi’s skills as a female rapper and while the attempt to throw subliminal shade was done in a rather sneaky gesture, it didn’t take long for fans to see that Nicki did in fact like the comment that was very much throwing shade at Cardi.

According to Hollywood Life, Nicki Minaj has found herself a new enemy because Cardi B reportedly didn’t take it lightly, especially because she’s never even had an encounter with the “Starships” hitmaker for her to make subliminal digs at her on Instagram.

Sources stress that the 24-year-old is more than ready to go head-to-head with Nicki Minaj, having confided in friends that she’s already penning together a diss track that she hopes to feature Remy Ma on.

The move would make sense considering the fact that Remy has her own feud going on with Nicki Minaj. Her diss track, “Shether,” was considered to have been one of the best rap songs from any female rapper, critics appraised, so to have the Terror Squad member join forces with Cardi wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

The insider reveals that the LHHNY star is not going to sit back and allow Nicki Minaj to ridicule her via social media. Despite having been frustrated by the fact that she became a laughingstock after being exposed on Remy’s “Shether,” Nicki has continued to make digs at other female rappers, giving the impression that she hasn’t learned her lesson, the outlet adds.

“Cardi’s already been talking with Remy about doing a track together but now she wants to make it a Nicki diss track, she’s already started writing it. Cardi wants a feud with Nicki, she’s ready for anything Nicki wants to throw at her. She’s saying she wants to go up against her in a rap battle, she thinks she’ll win.”

Cardi B and Remy Ma already share a good relationship with one another since they are both cast members on the same reality show. Remy has also been supporting the release of Cardi’s music, which fans now know Nicki thinks is anything but worthy of being considered credible rap music.

Of course, while it seems rather odd for Nicki Minaj to make some rather shady remarks against Cardi B, fans on social media have noted that the 34-year-old is just months away from releasing her forthcoming album, having already dropped three singles from the project.

With her next music video for “No Frauds” dropping in just weeks time, Nicki Minaj could potentially be igniting feuds with female rappers to hype the release of all the songs she plans to release in the next couple of weeks. After all, being caught up in a scandal has usually done well for Nicki Minaj prior to release an album.

In 2014, Nicki announced her breakup with ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels. The news of their split came as a shock to fans, but once her third album The Pinkprint hit stores, it sold a whopping 220,000 copies in its first week. To date, Nicki claims the album has been certified double platinum when including streaming counts.

With all said, would you be interested to hear a diss track from Cardi B and Remy Ma?

[Featured by Brad Barket/Getty Images]