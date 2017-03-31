Victoria Beckham Joins James Corden For Carpool Karaoke

Victoria Beckham and James Corden put a twist on the late night host’s beloved Carpool Karaoke, this time combining it with a spoof of the 1987 romantic comedy Mannequin. As Variety reports, Thursday’s episode features the former Spice Girl poking a bit of fun at herself on her appearance on The Late Late Show. “It’s Victoria Beckham and James Corden in the reboot no one asked for,” says the short’s narrator.

In the sketch, Beckham is a mannequin who comes to life, but only in the eyes of Corden. Everyone else in the sketch is perplexed by his love for the inanimate mannequin. “Do not speak to her that way! She taught me how to laugh!” he says to those who question his obsession with Beckham’s mannequin.

However, Beckham’s mannequin wishes to go back “home.” Corden decides to take her back to Target, where the real life Beckham is releasing a new line of clothing, to be with the other mannequins. On the way the two indulge in a version Corden’s viral hit, Carpool Karaoke, singing along to the Spice Girls hit “Spice Up Your Life.” Others on the road only see Corden singing along with a mannequin in his car. The mannequins shown at the Target are wearing pieces from Beckham’s new line for the store.

The former Posh Spice has already had success with her high-end clothing line, named Victoria Beckham, before embarking on an affordable clothing collection with Target. Beckham has also surprised critics by including plus-size clothing in her Target line, with pieces going up to 3X. Beckham says she wants the line to be accessible to all women, regardless of their age or size.

“I want to empower women and girls, and make them feel like the best versions of themselves. The fact that I can offer plus size is really exciting, it’s a first for me, and it’s something important that I’m proud of.”

As the designer told Refinery29, the Target collection is inspired by her mid-range Victoria Victoria Beckham line, which she created while pregnant with her daughter Harper. In another first for Beckham, the Target line will also feature children’s clothing. There will also be a slightly more girly aesthetic than seen in her namesake line. “There are lots of conversational prints, and a really energizing palette; color was very important for the collection,” Beckham explains.

#VBxTarget x VB victoriabeckham.com/target A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

The Target line will also feature a wide price range, with pieces running from $6 to $70. Target has had many successful collaborations with high-end designers in the past, including Peter Pilotto, Proenza Schouler, Alexander McQueen and Missoni. The Victoria Beckham Target collection will be available in stores and online on April 9.

Beckham hasn’t always embraced her Spice Girls roots since rebranding herself as a high-end clothing designer, but when her promoting her Target line’s she been able to call back to her past. Her TV ad for the line features the song “Spice Up Your Life.” As Beckham says to Refinery29, the song fits the vibe of the collection. “The Spice Girls were so much about girl power and fun, and there’s an energy that the song brings to the ad; you can’t help but smile and dance.”

Similarly, her appearance on Corden’s late night show also shows her returning to what made her famous. Beckham maintains however that she’s always been close to her fellow Spice Girls. And as her Carpool Karaoke bit and Mannequin spoof show, Beckham isn’t afraid to use her Spice Girls chops for comic effect.

[Featured image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]