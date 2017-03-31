‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Ponders, Jason Questions, And Lulu Schemes

Where are things headed next on General Hospital? Spoilers for Friday’s episode tease that there is drama related to Alexis on the way and Nelle will be a topic of conversation between Sonny and Michael. Franco just proposed to Elizabeth and viewers will see her reaction and Jason is reaching out to Valentin for help. What other GH teasers are available for the March 31 show?

After talking with Nina, Franco decided to propose to Elizabeth and GH spoilers reveal that Liz will be somewhat taken aback by the move. Elizabeth will ask Franco if he is doing this because of the two of them, or whether he might be doing this because of his adversarial relationship with Jason. Will Franco admit that all of the tension with Jason really is the driving force behind this proposal?

As for Jason, he is growing increasingly concerned about Jake and what happened during Jake’s time with Helena. His concern is escalating so much that General Hospital spoilers reveal that he will go so far as to ask Valentin if he can provide any insight.

SheKnows Soaps shares GH spoilers indicating that Valentin will willingly share what he knows, at least to an extent, but his insight may not be all that enlightening. GH teasers note that after this visit, Jason may connect with Curtis and ask for his help in learning the truth about what happened to Jake.

Alexis is struggling a great deal in the wake of what she believes is Julian’s death, and she fell off the wagon in the midst of her despair. General Hospital spoilers detail that Sam will pay a visit to Alexis during Friday’s show and it will not take her long to question her mother about her sobriety. GH teasers suggest that Alexis will be doubting herself and viewers will have to tune in to see if she is honest with Sam about how poorly she’s doing.

Nelle just accepted a position as Charlotte’s nanny and it took Laura about one minute to see a way to use this to her family’s advantage. General Hospital spoilers share that Lulu will pay Nelle a visit, angling to start a friendship with her as a way to gain access to Charlotte. Will Nelle take the bait or see through this scheme of Lulu’s?

GH teasers share that someone will be putting Nelle on notice and Sonny will be asking Michael if Nelle’s decision to stay in Port Charles changes anything for him, in terms of his conflicted interest in her. In addition, Laura will be preparing for her trip to Turkey with Tracy and fans are anxious to see this adventure begin. This should be Jane Elliot’s farewell to the show and the character of Tracy and GH spoilers have teased that there are some juicy moments on the way for this pair.

Sam is said to begin an investigation of her own during Friday’s show and GH teasers hint that this may be related to Julian. The buzz is that she will begin to suspect that her father might be alive and General Hospital spoilers indicate that she may partner up with Curtis to try to track down the truth.

Heading into the week of April 3, General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Carly will be getting news that rattles her and it sounds as if this correlates to Jax’s return to Port Charles and additional details he will reveal about Josslyn’s kidney transplant and Nelle’s connection to it all.

Finn’s battle to kick his Zen Zen addiction continues to be difficult, putting his relationship with Hayden at risk, and Anna will be struggling in the aftermath of Valentin’s latest revelations. GH spoilers note that she’ll initiate a dangerous game of sorts with Valentin and there are plenty of theories floating around about where this storyline is headed.

Is Julian still alive as many fans expect and how will this revelation emerge for Alexis and Sam? Will Elizabeth agree to marry Franco, and what will she and Jason learn about Jake’s missing years? What else will be revealed about Jax, Nelle, Carly, and Josslyn? Are there more twists and turns on the way related to Valentin and Anna’s history with one another as GH teasers suggest? General Hospital spoilers tease that things are going to be chaotic and dramatic in the episodes ahead and fans will not want to miss where things are headed next.

[Featured image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]