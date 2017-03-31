Ariel Winter Makes Fireworks With Boyfriend Levi Meaden On Instagram

Ariel Winter embraced her boyfriend Levi Meaden under a sky full of fireworks on Instagram.

Posted by the 19-year-old Modern Family actress on Wednesday, Ariel’s fireworks-filled clip has garnered nearly 350,000 views online. In the Instagram video, Winter is show with 29-year-old Meaden as the two kiss under a nighttime sky filled with fireworks. The Instagram post was apparently Ariel’s way of saying goodbye to China.

That’s right, Winter has been in China with Levi while he takes part in filming Pacific Rim: Uprising, the apparent sequel to director Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 blockbuster, Pacific Rim. Ariel’s Instagram followers have been treated to a bevy of photos and video clips of the cute celebrity couple as they spent time together in Shandong, China.

Comicbook covered Ariel Winter’s Instagram fireworks escapade with boyfriend Levi in China.

The pop culture site noted that Winter apparently “wasn’t ready to say goodbye” to her fun in China, as the actress followed up the fireworks post with a snap of her, Meaden, and friends celebrating together. The romantic fireworks video of Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden on Instagram has reportedly amassed over 72,000 likes.

“The brief video shows [Winter] laying a smooch on Levi Meaden while fireworks blast off in the background behind them. Ariel was sporting a light-colored, floor length gown with her long locks hoisted into a high ponytail.”

❤????Farewell ????????! Xx PB&C A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

RELATED POSTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Ariel Winter Rocks Coachella Outfit In China, Looks Music Festival-Ready

Ariel Winter Bares Backside Again In Sexy Instagram Shots

Ariel Winter: Sexy Instagram Selfies Show Winter’s Body Confidence

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden have been dating since late last year.

Not long after proclaiming herself to be “single AF” on Instagram, Ariel took up with Levi over Thanksgiving weekend in 2016. After the paparazzi snapped some candid pics of them enjoying the festive fall holiday, Winter and Meaden finally made their love publicly known in a romantic red carpet debut later that December.

As Ariel’s fans are aware, she was previously in a relationship with Laurent Claude Gaudette, a singer-songwriter and music producer. Though Winter and Gaudette were together for two years, their split was confirmed by the Safelight actress last summer. Winter briefly enjoyed the single life before her involvement with Levi.

Ariel hasn’t been the only one sharing her getaway in China with Instagram users. Levi Meaden’s own Instagram account has also been frequently updating the internet on his and Winter’s fun and folly in China.

In a recent report from Entertainment Tonight, the entertainment newsmagazine covered Ariel and Levi as they celebrated their four-month anniversary together. In the article, ET goes one step ahead of Ariel’s Instagram antics by covering her social media output on Snapchat. While Winter and Meaden were in China, the One Missed Call actress posted various snaps of the two enjoying their anniversary in the East Asian country.

“The Modern Family star took to Snapchat, posting a picture of her man, writing ‘4 month date.’ The pair dined on delicious sushi and Winter later posted a sweet selfie from bed, writing ‘Lazy Sunday in bed with babe.'”

This exciting adventure begins to draw to a close and I couldn't be more thankful for the opportunity. #pacificrimuprising A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on Mar 28, 2017 at 2:48am PDT

Ariel clearly enjoyed herself while spending time with Levi Meaden in China.

Are you following Ariel Winter and her boyfriend on Instagram?

Below, watch a recent ABC News interview with Ariel.

What do you think about Ariel Winter and her current boyfriend, Levi Meaden? Were you following their recent adventures in China on Instagram? Are you excited for Meaden’s upcoming film, Pacific Rim: Uprising?

Let us know your thoughts on Ariel and Levi’s Instagram love in the comments section below

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]