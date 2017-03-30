Rihanna And Chris Brown Together Again? Her Friends Beg Her To Drop Him

Some people with do just about anything for love. Despite their violent history together, The Hollywood Gossip reports that Rihanna and Chris Brown are talking to each other once again. Are they getting back together?

The reunion rumors started on social media. Brown started following Rihanna on her Instagram and immediately sparked up a conversation. The interaction sparked rumors that the ex-couple had rekindled their earlier romance.

“They swore to keep things platonic. YEAH RIGHT,” a source revealed. “It’s already escalated to sexting. They’re addicted to each other. The smallest thing can put them right to where they started.”

The source believes that it won’t be long before Rihanna and Brown are hooking up “in hotel rooms,” their favorite place to rendezvous. Rihanna and Brown haven’t commented on their possible reunion, but this wouldn’t be the first time they got back together.

A few years back, Rihanna and Brown reunited after he physically assaulted her. Fortunately, it sounds like Rihanna’s friends are ready to intervene this time around and don’t want her falling into another abusive relationship with the singer.

Are Chris Brown and Rihanna BACK TOGETHER?! We almost fell out of our CHAIRS after seeing this! GET THE TEA —> https://t.co/llhTHLHcuM pic.twitter.com/mP4XCap2XO — Vincent Tucker Show (@VTRSOnline) March 26, 2017

“Friends of Rihanna want her to think about what he did to her and want her to move forward and not backwards,” the insider stated. “They understand that she and Chris had a strong bond, but there are some things you just have to move on from. Her pals are hoping she never returns to Chris even in a friends capacity.”

To make the situation worse, Heavy reports that Brown was recently involved in a dispute with Karrueche Tran and it’s clear that he hasn’t gotten over his problems. In fact, Tran filed a restraining order against Brown, which is probably one reason why he reached out to his old flame. Tran claims that Brown punched her on multiple occasions and once pushed her down some stairs. Given Brown’s dark past, now isn’t an ideal time for Rihanna to let him back into her life.

how I woke up feeling after my #FENTYxPUMA show last night! my. robe. is. betta. than. yours. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:21am PST

Not to mention the creepy video Brown shared on social media in February, which seemed to confirm the reports of warped thoughts on relationships. Fans can only hope that Rihanna learned her lesson the first two times they dated and won’t fall into the same old trap.

According to Celebrity Insider, however, Brown and Rihanna are seeking professional help to make sure their relationship doesn’t fall off the rails. The two are allegedly participating in couple therapy to work out their past differences.

“Chris really wants to be in a loving relationship with the right woman: one who’s going to love him and [his daughter] Royalty equally,” an insider shared. “He knows that’s Rihanna, but he’s not ready. The last thing he wants to do is hurt her emotionally, which is why he’s open to going to couple’s therapy once his schedule calms down.”

The source noted that Brown believes therapy will work but knows that he needs to deal with a lot of emotional problems before moving forward with Rihanna. Although he wants nothing more than to reconcile, Brown knows he has a long road ahead of him.

#PRIVACY A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

This isn’t the first time Brown has reached out for professional help. A few years ago, Brown went to rehab to deal with his mental issues. Considering his recent altercation with Tran, it doesn’t sound like Brown has worked through all of his issues just yet.

Rihanna hasn’t commented about her future plans with Brown and whether or not she’s open to taking him back. Until more information is revealed, fans can only hope that Rihanna and Brown keep things strictly friendly this time around.

Tell us! Do you think Rihanna should steer clear of Chris Brown?

