Animal Adventure Park Talks Rehoming April The Giraffe’s Calf, Watch Live Cam

On March 29, the Harpursville, New York zoo that live streams coverage of their pregnant giraffe April, announced their plans for her calf once she delivers the baby. The Animal Adventure Park (AAP) set up a live cam showing April in her giraffe stall 24/7 on Feb. 10, 2017, and since the Inquisitr first reported on the story of a pregnant giraffe with an imminent birth, it has since gone viral. April has become an Internet sensation and hundreds of thousands of viewers worldwide are invested in April’s pregnancy, labor, delivery and ultimate birth of her giraffe calf. While some expect this to be a new family unit that lives, grows and thrives at Animal Adventure Park, the calf will not remain at AAP but will be rehomed. April is a 15-year-old Reticulated giraffe and her boyfriend Oliver “Ollie” is five-years-old. This is April’s fourth calf and Oliver’s first. Both April and Oliver will remain at the Animal Adventure Park along with more than 200 animals. The calf will be rehomed and some of April’s loyal fans and cam viewers are curious what that entails.

In the March 29, update the question was asked if giraffes experience separation anxiety. The suggestion seemed to be if April would become depressed or saddened once her calf was taken from her and rehomed. The question specifically addressed possible separation issues. The Animal Adventure Park responded with the following quote.

“No, not in the sense you are asking. Think of it as an animal not a human. Moms goal in life is to have as many babies as possible. So when current calf is independent enough – mom breeds back and starts over with a new baby 15 months later. The cycle keeps going — some female offspring stay with moms herd – others move on into other herds.”

If you haven’t watched the live giraffe cam that streams from the Animal Adventure Park, you may see the New York zoo’s giraffe barn and stall in the following video player. Included in the playlist are other important videos from the Animal Adventure Park including giraffe visits with Dr. Tim, Toys R Us sponsored interviews, chats with AAP owner Jordan Patch, questions and answer sessions and much more.

News that April the giraffe is pregnant and expecting a baby calf quickly went viral with hundreds of thousands from across the world tuning in to watch the event live. Over the past two months, people have devoted a great deal of time to watching April, Oliver and even how the giraffes interact with their zookeepers Jordan Patch, Allysa Swilley and more. April has pulled several antics while being examined by resident veterinarian Dr. Tim and her character comes across the cam. People feel they know April and have become accustomed to her behaviors and habits. Watching her interact with her calf will be exciting, but also short lived. After April gives birth to her calf, the live giraffe cam will stop and the Animal Adventure Park will provide video updates every several days. They will leave the giraffe cam up for several days following the birth. This will ensure that viewers who’ve bonded with April get a chance to view the calf and see how April interacts with her.

ANIMAL ADVENTURE PARK: VIDEO UPDATES AFTER APRIL THE GIRAFFE GIVES BIRTH

Animal Adventure Park: Video Updates After April The Giraffe Gives Birth, No Cam https://t.co/tOga0s3zLY — Genenne Broonst (@GenenneBroonst) March 22, 2017

April the giraffe has reached all the important milestones needed to achieve active labor and her calf may be born imminently. There really is nothing except the miracle of life standing between April and her calf.

APRIL THE GIRAFFE LABOR UPDATES AND NEWS, WATCH ANIMAL ADVENTURE PARK LIVE CAM

April The Giraffe Labor Updates And News, Watch Animal Adventure Park Live Cam: April the… https://t.co/T1J0GEl8fo — Woody (@Harley_Woody) March 29, 2017

The Animal Adventure Park is undergoing many exciting changes since April the giraffe has gone viral. They are expanding, acquiring more animals and breaking ground on untouched acreage on their current Harpursville, New York property. Check out the article and video below where Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch brings viewers behind-the-scenes, introduces them to April and Oliver and gives a unique giraffe-barn tour that includes the platform and loft that gives an exceptional view of the giraffes. The giraffe barn is temporary housing as the zoo expands.

ANIMAL ADVENTURE PARK GIRAFFE BARN TOUR, CHAT WITH JORDAN PATCH, WATCH LIVE CAM

Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Barn Tour, Chat With Jordan Patch, Watch Live Cam https://t.co/6aGSpvzlCL — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) March 29, 2017

ANIMAL ADVENTURE PARK EXPANDS AS BABY WATCH, APRIL THE GIRAFFE LIVE CAM GO VIRAL

Animal Adventure Park Expands As Baby Watch, April The Giraffe Live Cam Go Viral: There are… https://t.co/gAC6S4SDoU — FRANCIS K S LIM (@cgnetwork) March 29, 2017

Are you following the Animal Adventure Park and April the giraffe’s journey to labor and a new calf? Will you be sad to see the giraffe cam go offline? Please leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Humpata/iStock/Getty]