Lady Gaga Suffers From Chronic Pain From Rheumatoid Arthritis

Lady Gaga always brings awareness whether it’s for her health or for the advocacy of others. The singer is gracing the cover of Arthritis magazine, which was released on Wednesday, March 28. Inside the new issue, Lady Gaga talks about her struggle with rheumatoid arthritis and how she doesn’t let it stop her from performing.

The “Million Reasons” singer has always been open about her health issues. It may be unusual to see Lady Gaga on the cover of Arthritis magazine, but it’s for good reason. The entertainer wants people to know that anyone can get arthritis at any age. Back in 2013, she had to cancel the remaining dates of her “Born This Way Ball” in order to undergo surgery for a broken hip.

“My injury was actually a lot worse than just a labral tear,” she previously revealed to Women’s Wear Daily. “I had broken my hip. Nobody knew, and I haven’t even told the fans yet.”

“But when we got all the MRIs finished before I went to surgery there were giant craters, a hole in my hip the size of a quarter, and the cartilage was just hanging out the other side of my hip. I had a tear on the inside of my joint and a huge breakage. The surgeon told me that if I had done another show I might have needed a full hip replacement.”

Gaga has documented her battle with chronic pain on Instagram. According to Self Magazine, the 30-year-old singer documented her health in a series of Instagram posts and even talked about her natural remedies for dealing with the pain.

“Having a frustrating day with chronic pain, but I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong, intelligent female doctors,” she captioned one photo. “I think about Joanne too and her strength and the day it gets a little easier. Plus I got @wanaynay by my side. ‘Hey Girl, we can make it easy if we lift each other.'”

According to the National Institutes of Health, chronic pain is a longtime battle. Over one in 10 Americans or 25.3 million adults suffer every day from chronic pain, according to NIH data released in 2015.

“Acute pain lets you know that you may be injured or have a problem you need to take care of. Chronic pain is different. The pain signals go on for weeks, months, or even years.”

Chronic pain is hard to diagnose as it could come from anything. Some of the factors that cause pain include stress, injury, or health issues. Gaga revealed that if her body spasms, she will use an infrared sauna. She will wrap herself up in silver emergency blankets inside a hot room. Gaga then follows up her treatment with an ice bath and places cold packs on her body where she experiences the pain.

“Hope this helps some of you, it helps me to keep doing my passion, my job and the things I love even on days when I feel like I can’t get out of bed,” she said.

Rumors swirled for years Lady Gaga was also diagnosed with lupus. Back in 2010, Lady Gaga told CNN’s Larry King that she doesn’t have lupus, but she has tested “borderline positive” for the autoimmune condition.

“Lupus is in my family, and it is genetic,” Lady Gaga said.

“And it’s so funny because my mother told me the other day that my fans were quite worried about me because they did talk about the fact that I was tested for lupus.” “And the truth is I don’t show any signs, any symptoms of lupus. But I have tested borderline positive for the disease. So as of right now… I do not have it. But I have to take good care of myself.”

At the 2016 American Music Awards, Lady Gaga showed support for Selena Gomez’s emotional speech, according to Enstarz. The pop star canceled her “Revival World Tour” and entered a 90-day treatment facility for mental health symptoms associated with her lupus diagnosis. After Gomez spoke at the awards show, Lady Gaga took to Instagram where she shared a photo of herself and Gomez, along with a special message for the singer.

“So dope I got to hang with the biggest rockstar of the night. (Ya, know besides Sting and Green Day)…the girl with the biggest prize of all a BIG Heart that she shares with the world,” she captioned the photo.

