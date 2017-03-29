Calvin Harris Teases ‘Heatstroke’ In Collaboration With Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande & Young Thug

Calvin Harris is about to release another masterpiece collaborated by salient names. The new song will definitely find its way to his collection of hits. The DJ announced this Tuesday that his next star-studded effort will feature Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande and Young Thug.

Calvin Harris made a Twitter announcement, revealing that his next song will be titled Heatstroke. However, he did not give out any specific date regarding its release.

Apart from what seems like desert-inspired artwork coming from the artist, Calvin Harris also released a list of credits for his upcoming track. This list includes the names involved in the making of Heatstroke, including the additional background vocalist, Brittany Hazzard also famously referred to as Starrah, and Pharrell Williams as additional vocal producer.

Even though there is no teaser for the song released yet, but there is enough reason to expect that Calvin Harris’ upcomingHeatstroke will feature some specific music instruments including a real and electric piano, flexatone, synthesizer and not to forget, a 1965 old-school Fender Stratocaster. Seems like Harris’ new track will be hell of a groovy musical ride

Heatstroke is the follow-up to Harris’ most recent all-star collab Slide, featuring Frank Ocean and Migos. Needless to say, Harris is lining up the A-list talent for his 2017 material.

Check out at Harris’ announcement of “Heatstroke” below.

Not many other producers can boast a lineup like that, if any, to be honest, but Calvin Harris can. Having most major labels at your beck and call is something not to be trifled with, and Calvin has made full use of his connections so far this year. Just take a look at Slide which featured Frank Ocean with Migos. Like, seriously? Who else could pull that off?

